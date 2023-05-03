LAFC vs Philadelphia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here LAFC vs Philadelphia Live Score in Concachampions 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Philadelphia match for the Concachampions 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is LAFC vs Philadelphia match for Concachampions 2023?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Philadelphia of May 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ViX and TUDN
Spain: 4:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:00 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games LAFC vs Philadelphia
In six games, these teams have faced each other in history with a very even balance of five draws and the only win was in favor of the Angelina squad. It is worth mentioning that this match was the MLS Final in 2022, which was decided on penalties in favor of Carlos Vela's team.
Philadelphia 1-1 LAFC | Concachampions Ida 2023
LAFC 3-3 Philadelphia | MLS 2022
LAFC 2-2 Philadelphia | MLS 2022
LAFC 3-3 Philadelphia | MLS 2020
Philadelphia 1-1 Philadelphia | MLS 2019
LAFC 4-1 Philadelphia | MLS 2018
Key Player Philadelphia
With the home team expected to be more offensive than they showed in the first 90 minutes, one man who could be vital with his saves to keep the tie tight is goalkeeper Andre Blake, who is one of the most outstanding elements at this position in MLS.
Key player LAFC
Mexico's Carlos Vela is the most talented element of this team and will be the player who will have to take the lead up front to lead his team to victory and qualification for their first international title.
Last lineup Philadelphia
18 Andre Blake, 3 Jack Elliott, 5 Jakob Glesnes, 27 Kai Wagner, 15 Olivier Mbaizo, 7 Mikkel Uhre, 8 José Martínez, 10 Dániel Gazdag, 16 Jack McGlynn, 11 Alejandro Bedoya, 9 Julián Carranza.
Last lineup LAFC
77 John McCarthy, 33 Aaron Long, 3 Jesus Murillo, 12 Diego Palacios, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 20 Jose Cifuentes, 6 Ilie Sanchez, 10 Carlos Vela, 99 Denis Bouanga, 22 Kwadwo Opoku.
Philadelphia: goals needed
Due to the away goal they conceded in the first leg, Philadelphia Union must win on the road or at least draw 1-1 to force the tie into extra time. It should be remembered that a 2-2 draw will give them a ticket to the Grand Final and, like their MLS rivals, allowed them to postpone the weekend's game to focus fully on this tie.
LAFC: imposing conditions
LAFC did not have one of their best games in the first leg, where they barely drew, but after having a week's rest to face this match, they will seek to impose conditions and return to a Concachampions Final, remembering that with a win or a 0-0 draw, due to the away goal, they will advance to the dispute for the title.
The Kick-off
The LAFC vs Philadelphia match will be played at the bANC OF California Stadium, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Concachampions 2023: LAFC vs Philadelphia!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.