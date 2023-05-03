Lazio vs Sassuolo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow SS Lazio vs Sassuolo live in Serie A match day 33.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the SS Lazio vs Sassuolo live matchday 33 of the Serie A 2023, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL MEXICO.
Where to watch SS Lazio vs Sassuolo live in Serie A match day 33
SS Lazio vs Sassuolo match will be televised on ESPN channel.
If you want to watch SS Lazio vs Sassuolo live streaming you can watch it on the Star+ app and Blue To Go
What time is the match of SS Lazio vs Sassuolo online and live in the 33rd round of Serie A
This is the kickoff time for the SS Lazio vs Sassuolo match on May 3 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on ESPN
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN
Brazil: 3:00 PM on ESPN
Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM on ESPN
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+
Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN
Mexico: 1:00 PM ESPN
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN
Other games tomorrow in Serie A
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between SS Lazio and Sassuolo, Atalanta vs Spezia Calcio, Juventus vs Lecce, Sampdoria vs Torino, Salernitana vs Fiorentina, Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan, Monza vs Roma and AC Milan vs Cremonese, these are the matches for tomorrow, games that will undoubtedly fill us with emotion with the quality of their players.
Rome Olympic Stadium
It is the stadium where SS Lazio and Roma play, one of the most important buildings in Italian soccer, it has a capacity for 72 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on May 17, 1953, it is one of the few stadiums in Italy that is Olympic, designed for different disciplines, it will be the field where SS Lazio and Sassuolo will face each other in the 33rd round of Serie A 2023, with the intention of getting 3 points tomorrow.
Absences
SS Lazio will be able to count on a full squad, as they have no injured or suspended players, they will be able to count on their best players for tomorrow's match, while Sassuolo will only be without Andrea Pinamonti due to his expulsion from the last match against Empoli, this is the only absence of Sassuolo for this match.
Background
The record leans towards SS Lazio as they have met on 15 occasions leaving a record of 8 wins for SS Lazio, 3 draws and 4 victories for Sassuolo, so tomorrow Lazio will be the favorite to take the 3 points in another Serie A match day.
How does Sassuolo arrive?
Sassuolo is coming from a 2-1 home win over Empoli, a game they suffered for losing a player due to expulsion but in the end they managed to rescue the 3 points and the home win, something they needed to arrive motivated to this match against SS Lazio, in the general table they are in the 11th position with 43 points and a record of 12 wins, 7 draws and 13 defeats, this way the 2 teams arrive to the 33rd round of Serie A 2023.
How does SS Lazio arrive?
SS Lazio comes from a 3-1 loss against Inter Milan, a match that had a lot of intensity and goals, but in the end Lazio was not enough to rescue the tie and fell against one of the best teams in Serie A 2023, in the overall table they are in 2nd position with 61 points and a record of 18 wins, 7 draws and 7 defeats, SS Lazio will seek to continue fighting for a ticket to the UEFA Champions League 2024, their main goal since Napoli is one game away from being crowned in Serie A 2023.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of SS Lazio vs Sassuolo, match day 33 of the Serie A 2023. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, at 13:00 PM.