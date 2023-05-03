Juventus vs Lecce: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Juventus vs Lecce match live?
What time is Juventus vs Lecce match for Serie A?
Argentina 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 1 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 11 am: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 11 am: ESPN2, Star +
USA 12 pm ET: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
Spain 6 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico 11 am: ESPN, Star +
Paraguay 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 11 am: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak up, Baroni!
We want to write a page of history and find important points for salvation. In Torino we will play openly and I don't want to talk about rotation given the level reached by the group in the last games.
Every game should be like the last, for us there should absolutely be no tomorrow. We are a newly promoted team, we want to save ourselves at all costs. Whoever says that Juve are not doing well is very wrong: they are alive and determined. We are more prepared than before".
Lecce's situation
Speak up, Allegri!
The team's attitude against Bologna was positive. Although we created a lot, we also made a lot of mistakes in front of goal. We need to improve on this. It will be a different game, against a Lecce team determined to stay in Serie A.
Rabiot played well in Bologna. He may be rested, while Di María has overcome the pain in his ankle, so he can play. He is the kind of player who can make a difference. Bremer is also fit. He just needed to rest, as this is the first year he has played every three days. He will be back on the field. I think Alex Sandro, who has been playing a lot lately, will be out.
Fagioli has added a lot of playing time and made a lot of good starts. He had a moment when his performances dropped off, but now he is getting back to his previous level and played a good match against Bologna. Of course, there is room for improvement, just as there is for every player.
We are in good physical condition. It is our mental strength that will make the difference from now on. We have a few points ahead of us in the fight for fourth place. There are still two direct matches to go, a sort of "mini-tournament", and we have to set out to catch up with Lazio.
We still have two important goals to achieve: finishing among the top four and reaching the final of the Europa League. Only then will we evaluate the season."
