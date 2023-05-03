Juventus vs Lecce: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A
1:30 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Juventus vs Lecce match live?

If you want to watch the game Juventus vs Lecce live on TV, your options is: CBS Sports Network

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:25 AMan hour ago

What time is Juventus vs Lecce match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Lecce of 3th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 1 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 11 am: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 11 am: ESPN2, Star +

USA 12 pm ET: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Spain 6 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Mexico 11 am: ESPN, Star +

Paraguay 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 11 am: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

1:20 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Baroni!

"I will always be grateful to the bianconeri, when I arrived in the youth section I won the first trophy of the Agnelli era with Primavera. 

We want to write a page of history and find important points for salvation. In Torino we will play openly and I don't want to talk about rotation given the level reached by the group in the last games.

Every game should be like the last, for us there should absolutely be no tomorrow. We are a newly promoted team, we want to save ourselves at all costs. Whoever says that Juve are not doing well is very wrong: they are alive and determined. We are more prepared than before".

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Lecce's situation

Marco Baroni will not be able to count on his top scorer Gabriel Strefezza, who is suspended. Gallo did not train because of a problem in the lumbar region, while Pongracic continues with his reconditioning work.
1:10 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Allegri!

"We've wrapped up a tough April, but moments like this are phased. Last week we were still in contention for three competitions, which means the season is going well. We finally reached the 60-point mark and we want to get back to winning ways again in Serie A.

The team's attitude against Bologna was positive. Although we created a lot, we also made a lot of mistakes in front of goal. We need to improve on this. It will be a different game, against a Lecce team determined to stay in Serie A.

Rabiot played well in Bologna. He may be rested, while Di María has overcome the pain in his ankle, so he can play. He is the kind of player who can make a difference. Bremer is also fit. He just needed to rest, as this is the first year he has played every three days. He will be back on the field. I think Alex Sandro, who has been playing a lot lately, will be out.

Fagioli has added a lot of playing time and made a lot of good starts. He had a moment when his performances dropped off, but now he is getting back to his previous level and played a good match against Bologna. Of course, there is room for improvement, just as there is for every player.

We are in good physical condition. It is our mental strength that will make the difference from now on. We have a few points ahead of us in the fight for fourth place. There are still two direct matches to go, a sort of "mini-tournament", and we have to set out to catch up with Lazio.

We still have two important goals to achieve: finishing among the top four and reaching the final of the Europa League. Only then will we evaluate the season."

1:05 AM2 hours ago
Foto: Juventus
1:00 AM2 hours ago

Juventus' situation

Massimiliano Allegri may spare Rabiot and Alex Sandro. Di María has recovered from an ankle injury and is available, as is Bremer.
12:55 AM2 hours ago

Giallorossi

Lecce ended a negative sequence of not four games without a win by beating Udinese, 1-0, last round. The Giallorossi are in 16th position, with 31 points, only four behind Spezia, the first team inside the relegation zone.
12:50 AM2 hours ago

Old Lady

Juventus haven't won in four games, coming from a draw against Bologna, and have accumulated three straight defeats. The last victory came last month, a slim 1-0 win against Verona. Despite this, the Old Lady is in third place with 60 points, one behind Lazio, the second-placed team.
12:45 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Juventus vs Lecce live this Wednesday (3), at the Juventus Stadium at 12 pm ET, for the Serie A. The match is valid for the 33th round of the competition.
12:40 AM2 hours ago

