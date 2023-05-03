Hellas Verona vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Hellas vs Inter live
Player to watch from Inter: Lautaro Martinez
Also, he is one of the best performers in the team, the best performer is the Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, after him, it is Lautaro Martinez. Will El Toro apear tomorrow and score for Inter?
Player to watch from Hellas: Darko Lazovic
Last XI from Inter
Last XI from Hellas
When and where to watch Hellas vs Inter?
Some of the times for the match
Argentina:4:00 pm
Bolivia: 3:00 pm
Brazil: 4:00 pm
Chile: 2:00 pm
Colombia: 1:00 pm
Ecuador: 1:00 pm
USA (ET): 3:00 pm
Spain: 8:00 pm
Mexico: 1:00 pm
Paraguay: 3:00 pm
Peru: 1:00 pm
Uruguay: 3:00 pm
Venezuela: 2:00 pm
Inter come from a big win!
Their season has not been one of the best, because they have won 13 games, drawn 3 and lost 11. They have scored 54 goals and conceded 35.
Last matchday they faced a really strong Lazio, who are in second place, and they won 3-1, thanks to a brace from Lautaro Martinez and a goal from Robin Gosens. Felipe Anderson scored for Lazio. Can Inter beat Hellas tomorrow?
Hellas come from a draw!
Last matchday they faced Cremonese, who are in penultimate place in the table, and the result did not favor either of the two teams, as it was 1-1 with goals from David Okereke for Cremonese and Simone Verdi for Hellas. Can Hellas be victorious against Inter tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
This stadium, despite not sounding familiar, has been important in the history of soccer, since it was one of the hosts of the 1990 World Cup. Specifically, 4 Group E games were played: Belgium 2-0 South Korea, Belgium 3-1 Uruguay, Spain 2-1 Belgium and in the Round of 16, 1 game was played: Yugoslavia 2-1 Spain.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Serie A match: Hellas vs Inter Live Updates!