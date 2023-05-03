Hellas Verona vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:00 AM24 minutes ago

Tune in here Hellas vs Inter live

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Hellas vs Inter. As well as recent information of the Marco Antonio Bentegodi. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL
3:55 AM29 minutes ago

Player to watch from Inter: Lautaro Martinez

The Argentinian forward is having a really good season for Inter, he has played 32 games and scored 17 goals and 3 assists. His closest pursuer in goals is the Bosnian Edin Dzeko and he has 7 goals, it is crazy how he is the only player that has a good goals tally. 

 

Also, he is one of the best performers in the team, the best performer is the Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, after him, it is Lautaro Martinez. Will El Toro apear tomorrow and score for Inter?

 

 

3:50 AM34 minutes ago

Player to watch from Hellas: Darko Lazovic

The 32 year old Serbian attacker is one of the best players that Hellas has, right now he has played 25 matches and has scored 3 goals and 4 assists. Hellas is obviously not one of the teams with more goals scored, in fact, they are the second worse team behind Empoli and Spezia (They both have 26 goals scored) Also, Lecce is in the same boat as Hellas, since they have scored 27 as well. Will Darko Lazovic appear tomorrow and surprise Inter?

 

 

3:45 AM39 minutes ago

Last XI from Inter

André Onana; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Romelu Lukaku, Joaquin Correa
3:40 AM44 minutes ago

Last XI from Hellas

Lorenzo Montipo; Pawel Dawidowicz, Isac Hein, Giangiacomo Magnani, Fabio Depaoli; Adrien Tameze, Oliver Abilgaard; Darko Lazovic, Simone Verdi, Yayah Kallon; Milan Duric
3:35 AMan hour ago

When and where to watch Hellas vs Inter?

The game will be broadcast on Paramount + If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option
3:30 AMan hour ago

Some of the times for the match

These are some of the times for the match!

Argentina:4:00 pm

Bolivia: 3:00 pm
Brazil: 4:00 pm

Chile: 2:00 pm

Colombia: 1:00 pm
Ecuador: 1:00 pm

USA (ET): 3:00 pm

Spain: 8:00 pm

Mexico: 1:00 pm

Paraguay: 3:00 pm

Peru: 1:00 pm

Uruguay: 3:00 pm

Venezuela: 2:00 pm
 

3:25 AMan hour ago

Inter come from a big win!

The Serie A is one of the most competitive leagues as of now. Obviously Napoli has won it, but the difference between 7th place and second place is 6 points. Inter are in 6th place with 57 points, if they win tomorrow they can go up to third place.

Their season has not been one of the best, because they have won 13 games, drawn 3 and lost 11. They have scored 54 goals and conceded 35. 

 

Last matchday they faced a really strong Lazio, who are in second place, and they won 3-1, thanks to a brace from Lautaro Martinez and a goal from Robin Gosens. Felipe Anderson scored for Lazio. Can Inter beat Hellas tomorrow?

3:20 AMan hour ago

Hellas come from a draw!

Marco Zaffaroni's team is having a catastrophic season, as they are ranked 18th in the table, with 32 games played, 6 wins, 9 draws and 17 losses. In all those matches they have scored 27 goals and have conceded 45. Surprisingly they have not conceded as many goals as there are 5 teams that have conceded more goals.

Last matchday they faced Cremonese, who are in penultimate place in the table, and the result did not favor either of the two teams, as it was 1-1 with goals from David Okereke for Cremonese and Simone Verdi for Hellas. Can Hellas be victorious against Inter tomorrow?

3:15 AMan hour ago

Where will the match be?

The Marco Antonio Bentegodi, located in Verona, Italy, will be the venue for this duel between Hellas Verona, which seeks not to be relegated to the second division, and Inter Milan, which seeks to reach UEFA Champions League positions. This stadium has a capacity for 39,211 fans.

This stadium, despite not sounding familiar, has been important in the history of soccer, since it was one of the hosts of the 1990 World Cup. Specifically, 4 Group E games were played: Belgium 2-0 South Korea, Belgium 3-1 Uruguay, Spain 2-1 Belgium and in the Round of 16, 1 game was played: Yugoslavia 2-1 Spain.

3:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Serie A match: Hellas vs Inter Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Hellas and Inter corresponding to matchday 33 of the Serie A. The meeting will take place in Marco Antonio Bentegodi. It will start at 1:00 pm


 

VAVEL Logo