Manchester City vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

Stay with us to follow Manchester City vs West Ham live from the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Manchester City vs West Ham live for matchday 34 of the 2022-2023 Premier League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Etihad Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs West Ham online and live in the Premier League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Manchester City vs West Ham match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 20 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 13 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 16 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on Star+
Michail Antonio, a must see player!
The West Ham forward is going through a great moment with his team, being one of the most promising players within the Jamaican team and his team. During last season he played 47 games, where he contributed 13 goals and 11 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help West Ham get among the great English powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Michail will seek to take advantage of this tournament to fight to be the team's top reference and to be one of the pillars on offense. At the moment, he marches with 2 goals and 1 assist in 6 games played.
How does West Ham arrive?
The Hammers started the 2022-2023 Premier League season with the best intentions of fighting for ticket spots for international tournaments. Those from the capital finished last season in seventh place with 56 points, after 16 wins, 8 draws and 14 losses. With this, the team qualified for the UEFA Conference League Playoffs round, in this round, the English left Viborg of Denmark out by an aggregate score of 6 to 1. With this victory the team got their ticket to the Phase of Groups and there they fell into Group B along with Anderlecht, FCSB and Silkeborg. Some interesting names in this group are Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornlas, Lucas Paqueta and Manuel Lanzini, these are players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. West Ham did not start the Premier in a good way and is located in fifteenth place with 34 units after 33 dates.
Kevin De Bruyne, a must see player!
The Manchester City midfielder is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for promotion, he may have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team secure a place in the Premier League for next year. During last season he played 43 games, where he got 12 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 5 goals and 18 assists in 34 games played.
How does ManCity get here?
Manchester City comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the Premier League, the team is in the second season 2 points behind Arsenal with 7 units, after 2 wins and 1 draw . City started the season with a pair of wins against West Ham and Bournemouth, most recently having to come from behind to overcome Newcastle. Those led by Guardiola arrive this season with new additions, with Erling Haaland, Julián Álvarez, Kalvin Phillips and Sergio Gómez being the most prominent. Undoubtedly, City is one of the candidates to repeat the Premier League championship, but the most important mission is to win the UEFA Champions League championship, in which the team will face Sevilla, Borussia in the Group Phase Dortmund and Copenhagen. After dominating their group, City have advanced to the semi-finals and will now face Real Madrid for a place in the Grand Final.
Where's the game?
The Etihad Stadium located in the city of Manchester will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has a capacity for 53,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester City vs West Ham match, corresponding to day 34 of the Premier League 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.