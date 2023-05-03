Monza vs Roma: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Monza vs Roma match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Monza vs Roma 3rd May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 4PM in Star+
Bolivia: 3PM in Star+
Brazil: 4PM in Star+
Chile: 3PM in Star+
Colombia: 2PM in Star+
Ecuador: 2PM in Star+
USA (ET): 3PM in Paramount+
Mexico: 2PM in Star+, ESPN3 México
Paraguay: 4PM in Star+
Peru: 2PM in Star+
Uruguay: 4PM in Star+
Venezuela: 3PM in Star
Referee
Daniele Chiffi will be the match referee, with Christian Rossi and Giuseppe Perrotti. Luigi Nasca will be in charge of VAR.
Probable Roma
The probable Roma team for the match is: Rui Patricio, Mancini, Ibañez, and Bove; Celik, Cristante, Camara, and Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Dybala, and Abraham.
Probable Monza
The probable Monza team for the match is: Di Gregorio, Pablo Mari, Caldirola and Izzo; Ciurria, Rovella, Pessina and Carlos Augusto; Colpani, Caprari and Petagna.
Injuries
Monza will be without the injured D'Alessandro, while Roma will be unable to use the injured Kumbulla, Belotti, Smalling, Wijnaldum, Llorente and Karsdorp, as well as the suspended Matic.
Serie A
Monza are in 10th place with 44 points, one above Sassuolo and two above Torino and Udinese, while staying one below Bologna and Fiorentina. Roma are in sixth position with 57 points, tied with Inter and Milan, three below Juve, four below Lazio, as well as two above Atalanta and 12 above Bologna and Fiorentina.
Last Matches: Roma
Roma comes with one win, one loss, and one draw in their last games. The victory was in the Europa League, 4-1 over Feyenoord on Thursday (20), with goals from Spinazzola, Dybala, El Shaarawy, and Pellegrini, while Igor Paixão scored the other goal, qualifying for the semifinals. On Monday (24) came the defeat to Atalanta away from home by 3-1, with goals from Pasalic, Rafael Tolói, and Koopmeiners, while Pellegrini deducted. And on Saturday (29), the draw was 1-1 with Milan at home, with Abraham opening the scoring and Saelemaekers equalizing, with both goals coming in second-half stoppage time.
Last Matches: Monza
Monza come into this match on the back of three straight wins. The first, on April 15, was away from home, 1-0 against Inter, with a goal by Caldirola. On Sunday (23), the victory was at home, 3-2, over Fiorentina, with goals from Biraghi (own goal), Mota and Pessina, while Kouamé and Saponara scored for Fiorentina. And away again, the victory was over Spezia on Friday (28), 2-0, with goals from Ciurria and Carlos Augusto.
