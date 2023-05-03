Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Atlético Madrid vs Cádiz live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
What time is Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz matchday 33 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz match on May 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 18:00 hours
Bolivia: 14:00 hours
Brazil: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 2:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 3:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 3:00 p.m.
South Africa: 14:00
Australia: 14:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 14:00
Cádiz Statements
Sergio González Soriano appeared in front of the media: "We face this match with a lot of joy. Valencia was a transcendental match and we are still decompressing from the tension, from the adrenaline of the last match, but we are already looking forward to a new matchday. We are going with the idea of playing a great game and competing to continue to feed ourselves for the rest of the season. We can't pick and choose matches, these are three very valuable points." "Every matchday is important and we will face a very strong opponent in a very good form. We are expecting an imposing Atleti, very reliable in defense, very intense. They are a very well-worked team and are at a very high level. We have to make them as uncomfortable as possible".
Atlético Madrid's statements
Diego Simeone spoke before the match: "Oblak is in his recovery phase. We are looking forward to him, he is determinant for us, although Ivo had two good games". "As we have been saying we can't say much. For people it is complex, people have to get up early. We will rest as much as possible for next Sunday's match". "I have spoken about him, he has confirmed that he is one of the best to have passed through Atlético's history. I have no doubt that in the history of this club he is one of the best that has passed through here." "I'm looking forward to continuing in the line we are in, in continuing to improve as a team, there are days left to finish LaLiga, at the end we will talk about how the season went, we didn't start well, we improved after the World Cup, we have to think game by game and finish the campaign in the best way." "When teams start to not play well it is interpreted to the physical issue. If you lose the ball it's not a physical issue, it's a technical issue. Our rivals, Mallorca, Valladolid... competed in the best way and we were not surprised by anything that happened." "It makes me happy that all the strikers are there and that speaks of the competitiveness of the squad. They are important players, we need the best version of our strikers. The teams that have the forcefulness to close or open the games have more chances to reach the expected goals".
How is Cádiz coming along?
Cádiz beat Valencia by two goals to one, Soriano's team will be looking to make it three out of three and get out of the last places of the general table.
How does Atlético Madrid arrive?
Atlético Madrid arrives after beating Valladolid five goals to two, Simeone's team will try to keep adding three in three to stay in the top positions of the table.
The match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
The Atlético Madrid vs Cádiz match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Atlético Madrid vs Cádiz live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to Matchday 32 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, at 15:00.