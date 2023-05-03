Milan vs Cremonese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the kick-off time for the Milan vs Cremonese match on May 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Milan Statement
Stefano Pioli spoke ahead of this important clash: "We're up against a strong team, especially at home, who have the same points as us. It's a race that is worth a lot, like all races at the end of the season. In the final round of the championship there are several direct clashes. It is obvious that we have to do well to finish the championship in the top four. We will have a great final in time, both in the Champions League and in Serie A: we will be the protagonists. However, we have to think about a game in the past." "They are compact and well organized. They are very skilled in soccer actions with a paradoxical ball. You will have to pay close attention to Roma. Giroud? All Right. Ibrahimovic is a bit better. There is still no definitive diagnosis, we will see in the next few days. He won't be in the game tomorrow, like Pobega and Florenzi, who have been carrying fibers since this morning. The others, on the other hand, are all available". "Any player can't be in top condition all the time.This discussion also applies to Leao. He is fine now and his last performances proved that. We are also in confidence and in contact with Rafael.The environment in Rome? It's an important factor, but we follow our own path and try to do the best we can." "Everyone in the world knows the importance of tomorrow's race and this end of the season. where we tend to have a lot of decisive clashes at close range. I don't have to encourage the group in this feeling. We are playing for an important goal in the League and a match in the Champions League: everyone's support will be needed.I am happy to be able to count on so many professionals and a cohesive group, who at the moment are doing well. The team is working with the right focus and the right mentality. We know how to face the important races. Humility is needed as always, but we have a lot of faith". I am happy to be able to count on so many professionals and a cohesive group, who at the moment are doing well. The team is working with the right focus and the right mentality. We know how to face important races, humility is needed as always, but we have a lot of faith," concluded the Rossoneri coach.
How is Cremonese coming along?
In their last Serie A game, Cremonese drew 1-1 against Hellas Verona, and remain just one point off the bottom of the table.
How are Milan coming in?
Milan come into this match after a one-goal draw against Roma, Pioli's team will be looking to make it three points in this important match.
The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.
The Milan vs Cremonese match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Milan vs Cremonese, corresponding to the matchday 33 of Serie A. The match will take place at the San Siro Stadium at 14:00.