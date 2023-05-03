Salernitana vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Salernitana vs Fiorentina live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Salernitana vs Fiorentina live, as well as the latest information from the Arechi Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match live online on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Salernitana vs Fiorentina online live stream
The match will not be broadcasted.
Salernitana vs Fiorentina can be tuned in from the live streams on Paramount+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Salernitana vs Fiorentina Matchday 33 of Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the Salernitana vs Fiorentina match on May 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 14:00 hours
United States: 12:00 a.m. PT and 2:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 11:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.
South Africa: 10:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.
Statements Salernitana
Paulo Souza spoke ahead of this important match: First of all, I would like to congratulate Fiorentina, my teammate Vincenzo Italiano and the players for the fantastic season they are having. They have reached the Coppa Italia final and are on course to win another in the Conference League. In my opinion, at the moment they are the fittest team in the league with top level alternatives for every position. The Company has invested to build a team that is competitive on all fronts. Their soccer expresses great aggressiveness in the non-possession phase, with a wealth of variation in the possession phase that reminds me of Dutch soccer of yesteryear. The mobility and quality of their midfield means that most of the time they manage to overcome the opponent's pressure by lowering their defensive block. They propose the variant of lifting one of the central defenders off the line in the second moment of construction, they have offensive dynamics in the lateral corridors that create multiple difficulties for the opponents by alternating short play and deep attack. What has changed the most in the last period has been the verticality and speed of their offensive game." "I expect a match of maximum difficulty in which if we manage to score points again we will be close to our only objective which is salvation. It will be another great challenge in our path of growth and we will try to maintain our identity. I hope to be able to count on the support of our fans at the stadium, just as we felt their enormous affection when we returned from the last game in Naples. The fans are our soul.
How is Fiorentina coming?
Fiorentina arrives very well in terms of morale, the team beat Sampdoria five-nil last matchday, so they will be looking to continue with this same rhythm and get three very important points.
How does Salernitana arrive?
Salernitana arrives after rescuing a very important point for their team against Napoli, the team that is in the first place of the general table, the team will look to continue adding and win this match.
The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.
The Salernitana vs Fiorentina match will be played at the Arechi Stadium, located in Salerno, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Salernitana vs Fiorentina live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to the 33rd matchday of Serie A. The match will take place at the Arechi Stadium, at 12:00 pm.