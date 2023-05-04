Leon vs Tigres Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacahmpions Match
Photo: VAVEL

11:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Leon vs Tigres Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leon vs Tigres match.
10:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Leon vs Tigres match?

This is the start time of the game Leon vs Tigres of 3th May in several countries:

Where To Watch Phialdelphia Union vs LAFC around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

May 3, 2023

22:00

FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus Univision, TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

May 3, 2023

23:00

ESPN, Star +

Bolivia

May 3, 2023

21:00

ESPN, Star +

Brasil

May 3, 2023

23:00

ESPN, Star +

Chile

May 3, 2023

23:00

ESPN, Star +

Colombia

May 3, 2023

21:00

ESPN, Star +

Ecuador

May 3, 2023

21:00

ESPN, Star +

Spain

May 4, 2023

3:00 

CONCACAF GO, Youtube, Facebook

Mexico

May 3, 2023

20:00

FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, FOX Sports Premium

Peru

May 3, 2023

21:00 

ESPN, Star +
10:50 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Tigres player:

The player to watch for this match will be the offensive midfielder, André-Pierre Gignac , the current striker is a piece for Tigres and he proved it by giving and opening spaces for the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

10:45 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this León player:

The player to watch for this match will be center forward, Víctor Dávila, the current attacker and goal scorer for the panzas verdes has been an important piece throughout last season for León and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

10:40 AM2 hours ago

Last Tigres lineup:

N. Guzmán; J. Aquino, I. Lichnovsky, Samir, J. Angulo; G. Pizarro, R. Carioca; L. Quiñones, F. Gorriarán, F. Córdova; A. Gignac.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

León's last lineup:

R, Cota; O. Rodríguez, A. Frías, J. Barreiro, I. Moreno; E. Hernández, L. Romero, F. Ambriz, Á. Mena; L. Di Yorio, V. Dávila.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Background:

León and Tigres have faced each other on a total of 32 occasions ( 8 panzas verdes victories, 9 draws, 15 feline victories) where the scales are largely tipped in favor of the visiting team. In terms of goals scored, Tigres has the advantage with 46 goals, followed by León with 33 in the statistics. Their last meeting was in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals, where Tigres won 2-1.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

The Nou Camp is a sports venue located in the city of Leon, Guanajuato in Mexico and has a capacity to accommodate in its seats more than 30,000 spectators, likewise, it is currently the home of Club Leon, a team belonging to the first division of Mexican soccer or popularly known as Liga BBVAMX.

Likewise, the Nou Camp had the fortune of having been a World Cup Stadium on two occasions (for the 1970 World Cup and 1986 World Cup) and was inaugurated on March 1, 1967 with the match between Santos of Brazil and River Plate of Argentina, which ended 2 goals to 1 in favor of Santos.

10:20 AM2 hours ago

They don't want complications

On the other hand, the Tigres team is obliged to win this second chapter of the playoff, as they have the advantage that the series will close in feline territory to try to impose their conditions and win the last 90 minutes of the playoff. The feline team managed to turn the conditions around at the Universitario Stadium, so this same factor allowed them to reach this duel with a wide margin for error, as there are three scenarios for Tigres to achieve the feat of qualifying for the next stage of the CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres will advance if they win by any score, Tigres qualifies by a draw and Tigres can even advance by losing by a score of no more than 2 goals.     
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Dreaming of a comeback

The León team will be looking to turn the tie around at home and with their fans to reach the final of the Concachampions under the leadership of Nicolás Larcamón, however, they will not have an easy match, as Tigres have the advantage on aggregate and now, as the felines are the away team, away goals could complicate the panorama for the panzas verdes, which is why it will be vital to keep a clean sheet and be accurate in attack. The score that León needs to advance to the next round varies, since with a 1-0 score, the fierce beasts would advance to the final stage of the tournament due to the away goal they scored in the first leg; however, a hypothetical 2-1 would send the match to a penalty shootout and if Tigres were to score 2 or more goals in the match, León would have to win the game by a two-goal difference due to the away goals elimination factor.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

CONCACAF Champions League kicks off

One of the most exciting tournaments on the continent is back, the CONCACAF Champions League is back with all the action in search of the new champion to be crowned in the North American zone and represent the entire confederation at the next Club World Cup, where they will seek glory at an international level to be the number one among thousands of clubs. In this match, León will welcome Tigres to the Nou Camp pitch to face the last 90 minutes of this playoff, after what happened in the previous tournament with the great victory of the Seattle Sunders over Pumas, taking MLS to the top for the first time in the history of the competition, Club León and Tigres of the UANL will want to keep overthrowing the foreign hierarchy that currently rules in the CONCACAF Champions League and return glory to the Mexican league, as well as take the qualifying ticket to the Club World Cup.
10:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Leon vs Tigres match will be played at Nou Camp, in Guanajuato, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
10:00 AM2 hours ago

