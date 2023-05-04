Raya2 vs Atlante LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
BBVA Stadium
It is the stadium of the Rayados de Monterrey, of Raya2 of the Mx Expansion League and of the Rayadas in the Mx Women's League, one of the most beautiful stadiums in Latin America, it has a capacity for 53 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 2, 2015, it will be the field where Raya2 and Atlante will face each other in the Quarterfinals of the First Leg.
Where to watch Raya2 vs Atlante in the Quarterfinals of the 1st Leg of the Expansion League Mx
You can watch Raya2 vs Atlante on TV on TUDN, Fox Sports, ESPN, TVC and Claro Sports.
If you want to watch Raya2 vs Atlante on streaming, you can watch it on Blue To Go, Star+, Vix+, Claro Video and Fox Sports Premium.
At what time is the match of Raya2 vs Atlante in the Quarterfinals of the first leg of the Expansion League Mx.
This is the kick-off time for the Raya2 vs Atlante match on May 3 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Bolivia: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Chile: 10:00 PM
Costa Rica: 8:00 PM
Colombia: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 8:00 PM
United States (ET): 9:00 PM
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Paraguay: 10:00 PM
Peru: 8:00 PM
Uruguay: 10:00 PM
Other keys in the Quarterfinals
In these Quarterfinals, in addition to Raya2 vs Atlante, Leones Negros vs Celaya, Tlaxcala vs Tapatio and Cimarrones vs Atletico Morelia, are the teams that will fight to qualify to the semifinals and dream of the title this season.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises plenty of goals and excitement in the first leg of the quarterfinals in this Liguilla of the Mx Expansion League.
Background
The record leans towards Atlante, as they have met on 4 occasions, leaving a record of 3 wins for Atlante, a draw and Raya2 has not been able to defeat the Colts so far in the Mx Expansion League, so tomorrow, despite being a visitor, Atlante will be the favorite to take the advantage in the first leg quarterfinals. Atlante 2-1 Raya2 - Clausura 2023 Raya2 0-0 Atlante - Apertura 2022 Raya2 0-1 Atlante - Clausura 2022 Atlante 2-1 Raya2 - Apertura 2021
Atlante's last lineup
20th Humberto Hernández, 19th Juan Portales, 2nd Fernandez Ramírez, 32nd Fernandez Ramírez. José González, 5th Francisco Reyes, 6th Miguel Velázquez, 8th Omar Soto, 13th Maximiliano García, 11th Daniel Lajud, 26th Daniel López, 16th Jonathan Martínez.
Last Lineup of Raya2
20. Cesar Ramos, 58. Jesús Moreno, 57. Daniel Guillen, 52. Sergio Villareal, 50 Angel Zapata, 61. Salvador Rodriguez, 185. Erick Carballo, 56. Josué Martínez, 54. Jacobo Reyes, 51. Michell Rodriguez, 47. Ali Avila.
How is Atlante arriving?
Atlante, on the other hand, finished the regular season against Durango, which they defeated 1-0 at the Estadio Azulgrana, will face Raya2 as the favorite, in the general table they finished in 3rd position with 30 points and a record of 8 wins, 6 ties and 3 defeats, they will look to take advantage in Monterrey and then finish their pass at home, a series that looks to be one of the best in the Quarterfinals of the Mx Expansion League, this is how the two teams arrive.
How does Raya2 arrive?
Raya2 closed the regular tournament with a 2-0 home win over Alebrijes, finishing in 7th place in the overall standings with 24 points and a record of 6 wins, 6 draws and 5 defeats, a team that will be looking for a surprise in these Quarterfinals by taking advantage in the first leg at home and with their people, against Atlante, a team that will be the favorite in this series since the return match will be at the Azulgrana Stadium.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Raya2 vs Atlante match, corresponding to the First Leg Quarterfinals of the Liga Expansion MX 2023. The match will take place at BBVA Stadium, at 7:00 pm.