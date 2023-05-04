Coyotes vs Tapatio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch the Coyotes de Tlaxcala vs Tapatio game in the first leg quarterfinals of the Expansion League Mx
The Coyotes de Tlaxcala vs Tapatío game can be seen on television on TUDN, Fox Sports, ESPN, TVC and Claro Sports.
If you want to watch Coyotes vs Tapatío on streaming, you can watch it on the Blue To Go, Star+, Vix+, Claro Video and Fox Sports Premium apps.
At what time is the Coyotes de Tlaxcala vs Tapatío game in the quarterfinals of the first leg of the Expansion League Mx.
This is the kickoff time for the Coyotes vs Tapatío game on May 3 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Costa Rica: 10:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 PM
United States (ET): 11:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 AM
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 PM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Tlahuicole Stadium
The Coyotes de Tlaxcala stadium is one of the stadiums with less capacity in the Mx Expansion League, it has a capacity for 11 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1961, it will be the stage where Coyotes de Tlaxcala and Tapatío will face each other in the Quarterfinals of the First Leg, where surely the fans will not abandon their team and will fill the building for this match.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this first round of the first leg of the quarterfinals, which promises to be one of the most anticipated due to the uncertainty of what the Coyotes of Tlaxcala team can do.
Background
The record leans towards Tapatio, as they have met on 7 occasions, leaving a record of 4 wins, 2 draws and 1 win for Tlaxcala, so tomorrow they will be the favorites to take the lead in these Quarterfinals of the first leg of the Expansion League Mx.
Last Lineup Tapatío
27. José Rangel, 35. Sebastian Bouquet, 60. Luis Carrillo, 54. Miguel Gomez, 45. Raul Martinez, 63rd Diego Campillo, 57th Diego Campillo. Dylan Guajardo, 49. Gilberto Garcia, 57. Oscar Macias, 59. Juan Brigido, 56. Benjamin Sanchez.
Last Lineup of Coyotes de Tlaxcala
21st Gerardo Ruiz, 2nd Alan Zamudio, 12th Miguel Lozano, 14th Manlio Rivera, 15th Alan Ruiz, 3rd Francisco Santillán, 5th Diego Cruz, 17th Aldo Serna, 19th Oscar Millan, 11th Erick Espinoza, 20th Javier Hernández.
How does Tapatío arrive?
Tapatio comes from a 2-1 loss against Mineros de Zacatecas, a game where they missed many opportunities in the overall standings and finished in 2nd place with 31 points and a record of 9 wins, 4 ties and 4 defeats. They will be looking to take advantage away from home to close the game against Tlaxcala, and will also start as the favorite in the key to win their ticket to the Semifinals.
How does Coyotes de Tlaxcala arrive?
Coyotes de Tlaxcala comes from defeating Merida 2-0 in the playoffs to get their ticket to the Quarterfinals of the Expansion League Mx, in the general table they finished in 8th position with 23 points and a record of 6 wins, 5 draws and 6 defeats, a team that is the surprise in this playoffs and where they have everything to gain and nothing to lose, will seek to take advantage in this first leg match to aspire to the return ticket to the Semifinals against Tapatio.
