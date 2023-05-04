Colo Colo vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Colo Colo vs Boca Juniors?
The match between Colo Colo vs Boca Juniors can be followed on television on Bein Sports
What time is Colo Colo vs Boca Juniors in Libertadores Cup?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 AM
Bolivia: 19:00 AM
Brazil: 20:00 AM
Chile: 19:00 AM
Colombia: 18:00 AM
Ecuador: 18:00 AM
USA (ET): 20:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico: 18:00 AM
Paraguay: 1900 AM
Peru: 19:00 AM
Uruguay: 19:00 AM
Venezuela: 19:00 AM
England: 00:00 AM
Australia : 09:00 AM
India: 04:00 AM
Watch out for this player at Boca Juniors
Miguel Merentiel has three goals and two assists this season. The 27-year-old Uruguayan attacker has just scored in his team's last match, contributing to the victory against Racing Club. He has yet to score in the Copa Libertadores in all the seasons he has played.
Watch out for this player at Colo Colo
Marco Bolados has four goals and three assists this season 2022/23. The 27-year-old forward has not scored since January 22, when he scored a hat trick against Copiapó.
How is Boca Juniors coming along?
They are coming off a 3-1 win over Racing and have now gone three games in a row without losing. They occupy the 13th position in the Argentine league with 18 points, three points away from the places that give access to the Copa Sudamericana, while they are 16 points behind River Plate, which is the leader. Meanwhile, they are the leaders of group F with four points, the same as their next rival, Colo Colo;
How is Colo Colo arriving?
They are coming off a scoreless draw against Universidad La Calera, while they have now gone seven consecutive matches without defeat. The last time they lost was on March 18 at the home of Cobresal by 3-1. In the Chilean League, they are in fifth place with 19 points and only three points behind leaders Huachipato. In the Copa Libertadores, they are second in Group F with 4 points, the same as their next rival, Boca Juniors;
Background
A total of 11 meetings have taken place between these two teams, with a favorable balance for Boca Juniors, who have won on five occasions, four times Colo Colo Colo have won, while two duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in January 2022 in the Torneo de Verano de Argentina, which Boca Juniors won 2-0. While the last time they faced each other in the Copa Libertadores was in 2008 where they shared the victories, Colo Colo won at home by 2-0, and Boca Juniors in Argentina by 4-3.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the David Arellano Monumental Stadium, located in Chile. This stadium was inaugurated in 1975 and has a capacity for 47,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Colo Colo and Boca Juniors will meet on matchday 3 of the Copa Libertadores group stage. Both teams are in group F along with Pereira and Monagas;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Colo Colo vs Boca Juniors in the Libertadores Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.