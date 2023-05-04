Porto vs Famalicão: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Portugal Cup
Image: VAVEL Brazil

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Porto vs Famalicão match live?

If you want to directly stream it: RTPi

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Porto vs Famalicão match for Taça de Portugal?

This is the start time of the game Porto vs Famalicão of 4th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:30 pm: Star +

Bolivia 3:30 pm: Star +

Brazil 4:30 pm: Star +

Chile 3:30 pm: Star +

Colombia 2:30 pm: Star +

Ecuador 2:30 pm: Star +

USA 3:30 pm ET: RTPi

Spain 9:30 pm: RTPi

Mexico 1:30 pm: Star +

Paraguay 3:30 pm: NStar +

Peru 2:30 pm: Star +

Uruguay 4:30 pm: Star +

Venezuela 3:30 pm: Star +

1:50 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, João Pedro Sousa!

"Yes, there were changes, it wasn't just exclusively with the Cup in mind. We have a squad that works every week, players who have few minutes, like Martin. Penetra can't play due to suspension, but I said in the pre-game that I have full confidence in Martin, total confidence. Playing Penetra or Martin for me is strictly the same thing, even though they are players with different characteristics. I knew that Martin would give a very good response.

It was a management, but I also knew it would bring positive things. More freshness and different solutions, taking into account the characteristics. That's what happened. We spared one or another player, but the team remained competitive. That's what is important: we changed, but we remain competitive.

We are motivated, naturally anxious, it's an important game, and we really want to play this game, realizing the difficulties we are going to face. Porto is a very strong team, but we are ready for this difficult challenge. We want to get through it, that is our goal, although it is still a pride to be playing in the semifinal, a very advanced stage of the competition. It is important for the club, for the city, for the fans, and, therefore, we will do the possible and the impossible to pass this elimination round and reach the final

Given the management, this is precisely the idea. We won't give up. It's a very important game for the club, for the city, and for us. But regardless of the result of the first semi-final match, we knew we had this responsibility. I'm very proud of the players' work. We will keep fighting for the best for us."

1:45 AM2 hours ago
1:40 AM2 hours ago

Famalicao's situation

Théo Fonseca and Puma Rodríguez, both with knee injuries, are the missing players for João Pedro Sousa.
1:35 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

"We don't have to think about the game that has passed. There is another game and we have to win it, which shows our respect for Famalicão and for what they have been doing. Just a few days ago, in Alvalade, changing several players, they made an interesting match, so an extremely difficult game awaits us. It's a semifinal and the most important game for us, not the one at Jamor. To be at Jamor, we have to overcome this semifinal and Famalicão.

The game is on the fourth day, critical is when it is 72 hours or less. Everyone is motivated and understands the game that it is, which can allow us to be once again in the final of the second most important competition in the national panorama. We are very focused on the game.

Of course, I would always like to win by 3 or 4-0, but the other teams also have capacity and quality and now we work well everywhere. Besides, the games have their history and their life, but the important thing is in the end to get the three points or, in this case, to qualify for the final of the Portuguese Cup, which is something we really want".

1:30 AM2 hours ago
Foto: Porto
Photo: Porto
1:25 AM2 hours ago

Porto's situation

João Mário is back under treatment and remains the only one missing for Sérgio Conceição.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

Famalicenses

After winning three straight in the Primeira Liga, Famalicão ended the positive sequence by stumbling against Sporting, by 2-1. The Famalicenses, like Porto, arrived in the knockout competition in the third round and passed Trofense, by the score of 1-0, at this stage. 

The blue and white team also dispatched soon after Dumiense, with a more elastic result, by 4 to 1, Leixões, 2 to 1, in the round of 16, and finally, B-SAD, 4 to 1, in the quarterfinals.

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Dragons

Porto comes from a slim victory, 1-0 over Boavista in the Primeira Liga, but important to keep up with the leader and rival Benfica. The difference between the teams is four points.

For the Cup, the Dragons entered the competition from the third round, in which they eliminated Anadia, by 6-0. Then the blue and white team dispatched Mafra, 3-0, Arouca, 4-0, and the lowest score was against Académico de Viseu, 1-0, in the quarterfinals.

1:10 AM2 hours ago

Taça de Portugal

The Taça de Portugal is the country's main knockout tournament, which pits teams from the first, second, and third divisions of the Portuguese Championship, as well as the districts. Created in 1921, it ended up being the first official competition, with the name Campeonato de Portugal. Only in 1938 did it get its current name.

Throughout its 80 editions, only 13 teams lifted the cup, Benfica being the biggest winner, with 26 titles. 

- 26 Benfica

- 18 Porto

- 17 Sporting

- 5 Boavista

- 3 Braga, Vitória de Setúbal e Belenenses

- 2 Académica  

- 1 Vitória de Guimarães, Leixões, Beira-Mar, Estrela da Amadora e Desportivo das Aves

1:05 AM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Porto vs Famalicão live this Thursday (4), at the Dragon Stadium at 3:30 pm ET, for the Taça de Portugal. The match is valid for the second leg of the semifinal of the competition.
1:00 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Taça de Portugal Match: Porto vs Famalicão Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
