Porto vs Famalicão: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Portugal Cup

How and where to watch the Porto vs Famalicão match live?
What time is Porto vs Famalicão match for Taça de Portugal?
Argentina 4:30 pm: Star +
Bolivia 3:30 pm: Star +
Brazil 4:30 pm: Star +
Chile 3:30 pm: Star +
Colombia 2:30 pm: Star +
Ecuador 2:30 pm: Star +
USA 3:30 pm ET: RTPi
Spain 9:30 pm: RTPi
Mexico 1:30 pm: Star +
Paraguay 3:30 pm: NStar +
Peru 2:30 pm: Star +
Uruguay 4:30 pm: Star +
Venezuela 3:30 pm: Star +
Speak up, João Pedro Sousa!
It was a management, but I also knew it would bring positive things. More freshness and different solutions, taking into account the characteristics. That's what happened. We spared one or another player, but the team remained competitive. That's what is important: we changed, but we remain competitive.
We are motivated, naturally anxious, it's an important game, and we really want to play this game, realizing the difficulties we are going to face. Porto is a very strong team, but we are ready for this difficult challenge. We want to get through it, that is our goal, although it is still a pride to be playing in the semifinal, a very advanced stage of the competition. It is important for the club, for the city, for the fans, and, therefore, we will do the possible and the impossible to pass this elimination round and reach the final
Given the management, this is precisely the idea. We won't give up. It's a very important game for the club, for the city, and for us. But regardless of the result of the first semi-final match, we knew we had this responsibility. I'm very proud of the players' work. We will keep fighting for the best for us."
Famalicao's situation
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!
The game is on the fourth day, critical is when it is 72 hours or less. Everyone is motivated and understands the game that it is, which can allow us to be once again in the final of the second most important competition in the national panorama. We are very focused on the game.
Of course, I would always like to win by 3 or 4-0, but the other teams also have capacity and quality and now we work well everywhere. Besides, the games have their history and their life, but the important thing is in the end to get the three points or, in this case, to qualify for the final of the Portuguese Cup, which is something we really want".
Porto's situation
Famalicenses
The blue and white team also dispatched soon after Dumiense, with a more elastic result, by 4 to 1, Leixões, 2 to 1, in the round of 16, and finally, B-SAD, 4 to 1, in the quarterfinals.
Dragons
For the Cup, the Dragons entered the competition from the third round, in which they eliminated Anadia, by 6-0. Then the blue and white team dispatched Mafra, 3-0, Arouca, 4-0, and the lowest score was against Académico de Viseu, 1-0, in the quarterfinals.
Taça de Portugal
Throughout its 80 editions, only 13 teams lifted the cup, Benfica being the biggest winner, with 26 titles.
- 26 Benfica
- 18 Porto
- 17 Sporting
- 5 Boavista
- 3 Braga, Vitória de Setúbal e Belenenses
- 2 Académica
- 1 Vitória de Guimarães, Leixões, Beira-Mar, Estrela da Amadora e Desportivo das Aves
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!