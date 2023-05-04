Sevilla vs Espanyol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sevilla vs Espanyol in LaLiga
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sevilla vs Espanyol match in the LaLiga.
What time is Sevilla vs Espanyol match for LaLiga?
This is the start time of the game Sevilla vs Espanyol of March 04th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 2:30 p.m.
Chile: 2:30 p.m.
Colombia: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
USA: 1:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Espanyol live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN+. If you want to watch Sevilla vs Espanyol in streaming, it will be tuned by ESPN+. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 158th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with everything this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding the 3 points, leaving 78 wins for Sevilla, 31 draws and 49 for Espanyol, so the Periquitos will want those three points and gradually tip the scales cut the balance
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, who has 3 wins for Sevilla, 0 for Fulham and 2 draws, leaving the balance very uneven. Espanyol 2-3 Sevilla FC, 10 Sep, 2022, Spanish Primera Division Espanyol 1-1 Sevilla FC, 20 Feb, 2022, Spanish First Division Sevilla FC 2-0 Espanyol, 25 Sep, 2021, Spanish Primera Division Sevilla FC 2-2 Espanyol, 16 Feb, 2020, Spanish First Division Espanyol 0-2 Sevilla FC, 18 Aug, 2019, Spanish Primera Division
Watch out for this Sevilla player
The Moroccan striker, 25 year old Youssef En-Nesyri has performed well, the attacker has played 16 games as a starter and 12 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in LaLiga with Sevilla, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Watch out for this Espanyol player
Spain's striker, 33-year-old Joselu has performed well, the striker has played his twenty-ninth game in all competitions, 28 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 14 goals in LaLiga and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
How is Sevilla coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Manchester United, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sevilla FC 0-2 Girona, 1 May, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Athletic Club 0-1 Sevilla FC, 27 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Sevilla FC 2-1 Villarreal, 23 Apr, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla FC 3-0 Manchester United, 20 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Valencia 0-2 Sevilla FC, 16 Apr, 2023, Spanish Premier League
How are Espanyol coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Getafe, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in mid-table.
Espanyol 1-0 Getafe, Apr 30, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Villarreal 4-2 Espanyol, Apr 27, 2023, Spanish First Division
Espanyol 0-0 Cadiz, 21 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Real Betis 3-1 Espanyol, 15 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Espanyol 1-2 Athletic Club, 8 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
