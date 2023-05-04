Sevilla vs Espanyol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Sevilla vs Espanyol in LaLiga

1:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Sevilla vs Espanyol match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Sevilla vs Espanyol of March 04th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 2:30 p.m.
Chile: 2:30 p.m.
Colombia: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
USA: 1:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 7:30 p.m. ET
 
1:50 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Espanyol live

The match will be broadcast on ESPN+. If you want to watch Sevilla vs Espanyol in streaming, it will be tuned by ESPN+. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Antecedents

This will be the 158th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with everything this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding the 3 points, leaving 78 wins for Sevilla, 31 draws and 49 for Espanyol, so the Periquitos will want those three points and gradually tip the scales cut the balance
1:40 AM2 hours ago

Last 5 encounters

In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, who has 3 wins for Sevilla, 0 for Fulham and 2 draws, leaving the balance very uneven. Espanyol 2-3 Sevilla FC, 10 Sep, 2022, Spanish Primera Division Espanyol 1-1 Sevilla FC, 20 Feb, 2022, Spanish First Division Sevilla FC 2-0 Espanyol, 25 Sep, 2021, Spanish Primera Division Sevilla FC 2-2 Espanyol, 16 Feb, 2020, Spanish First Division Espanyol 0-2 Sevilla FC, 18 Aug, 2019, Spanish Primera Division
1:35 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Sevilla player

The Moroccan striker, 25 year old Youssef En-Nesyri has performed well, the attacker has played 16 games as a starter and 12 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in LaLiga with Sevilla, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
1:30 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Espanyol player

Spain's striker, 33-year-old Joselu has performed well, the striker has played his twenty-ninth game in all competitions, 28 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 14 goals in LaLiga and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

How is Sevilla coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Manchester United, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sevilla FC 0-2 Girona, 1 May, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Athletic Club 0-1 Sevilla FC, 27 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Sevilla FC 2-1 Villarreal, 23 Apr, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla FC 3-0 Manchester United, 20 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Valencia 0-2 Sevilla FC, 16 Apr, 2023, Spanish Premier League
1:20 AM2 hours ago

How are Espanyol coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Getafe, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in mid-table.
Espanyol 1-0 Getafe, Apr 30, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Villarreal 4-2 Espanyol, Apr 27, 2023, Spanish First Division
Espanyol 0-0 Cadiz, 21 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Real Betis 3-1 Espanyol, 15 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Espanyol 1-2 Athletic Club, 8 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Sevilla vs Espanyol LaLiga match. The match will take place at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, at 13:30.
