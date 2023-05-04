Udinese vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Udinese vs Napoli in Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Udinese vs Napoli match in the Serie A.
What time is Udinese vs Napoli match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Udinese vs Napoli of March 04th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Udinese vs Napoli live
The match will be broadcast on CBS. If you want to watch Udinese vs Napoli in streaming, it will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and Paramount Plus. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 84th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, as well as taking the 3 points, leaving 17 wins for Udinese, 30 draws and 37 for Napoli.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, who has 5 wins for Napoli, 0 for Fulham and 0 draws, leaving the balance very uneven. Napoli 3-2 Udinese, 12 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A Napoli 2-1 Udinese, 19 Mar, 2022, Italian Serie A Udinese 0-4 Napoli, 20 Sep, 2021, Italy Serie A Napoli 5-1 Udinese, 11 May, 2021, Italian Serie A Udinese 1-2 Napoli, 10 Jan, 2021, Italy Serie A
Watch out for this Udinese player
The 25 year old striker from Portugal, Beto has had a good performance, the attacker has played 21 games as a starter and 9 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals in the tournament and 1 assists in Serie A with Udinese, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Watch out for this Napoli player
Nigeria's striker, 24 year old Victor Osimhen has been performing well, the striker has played his 26th game in all competitions, 24 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 21 goals in Serie A and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
How are Udinese coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Cremonese, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in mid-table.
Lecce 1-0 Udinese, Apr 28, 2023, Italian Serie A
Udinese 3-0 Cremonese, 23 Apr, 2023, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 3-0 Udinese, 16 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
Udinese 2-2 Monza, 8 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
Bologna 3-0 Udinese, 2 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
How are Napoli coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 1-0 against Juventus, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in mid-table.
Napoli 1-1 Salernitana, Apr 30, 2023, Italian Serie A
Juventus 0-1 Napoli, 23 Apr, 2023, Italy Serie A
Napoli 1-1 AC Milan, 18 Apr, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Napoli 0-0 Hellas Verona, 15 Apr, 2023, Italian Serie A
AC Milan 1-0 Napoli, 12 Apr, 2023, UEFA Champions League
