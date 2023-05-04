Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Brighton vs Manchester United live from the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Brighton vs Manchester United live for matchday 34 of the 2022-2023 Premier League, as well as the most recent information coming from Falmer Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Brighton vs Manchester United online and live in the Premier League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Brighton vs Manchester United match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 20 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 13 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 16 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Solly March, a must see player!
The Brighton forward is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. March is looking to continue his development in English football and be a key player for Brighton in attack. This is one of Brighton's pillars and his offensive contribution is vital to the team's aspirations in all competitions. During the past season, the forward participated in 33 games where he got 2 assists. The Briton had a great start to the season and, for now, has 8 goals and 5 assists in 30 games played.
How does Brighton get here?
Brighton continues with its 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in eighth position with 27 points, after 8 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses. The Seagulls are located 6 points away from the positions of teams that qualify for UEFA European competitions and that is the goal in mind of the team. These come from beating Middlesbrough in the FA Cup to get into the fourth round of the British Cup, where they expect a rival between Liverpool and Wolves. Some interesting names in this group are Pervis Estupiñan, Billy Gilmour, Julio Enciso, Simon Adingra and Facundo Buonanotte, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. These are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise and surpass Liverpool in the competition.
Marcus Rashford, a must see player!
The Manchester United winger is one of the team's most important figures, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to return to being among the British elite, he may have many more minutes to show their quality and help the team fight for one of the places in UEFA competitions for next year. During last season he played 32 games, where he got 5 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 11 goals and 4 assists in 22 games played.
How does Man U arrive?
Manchester United comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the Premier League, the team is in fourth position, 11 points behind leader Arsenal with 32 units, after 10 victories, 2 draws and 4 losses. United started the season in a good way but fell into a difficult streak, however, now they march with 5 consecutive victories in their last games, making the team start to climb positions trying to get into the fight for the title. Those directed by Erik ten Hag arrive this season with new additions, being those of Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Antony, the most outstanding. Undoubtedly United is not one of the candidates to win the Premier League, but the most important mission is to return to the UEFA Champions League and fight to be among the top 5 in their league. For now the team is in the Europa League where they will face Barcelona for a place in the Round of 16, trying to win this UEFA title.
Where's the game?
The Falmer Stadium located in the city of Brighton will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has a capacity for 31,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2011.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brighton vs Manchester United match, corresponding to day 34 of the Premier League 2022-2023. The match will take place at Falmer Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.