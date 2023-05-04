Girona vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Girona vs Mallorca matchday 33 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Girona vs Mallorca match on May 4, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:30 hours
Bolivia: 11:30 am
Brazil: 11:30 am
Chile: 11:30 am
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 3:30 p.m.
United States: 1:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 12:30 p.m.
India: 12:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 12:30 p.m.
South Africa: 12:30 p.m.
Australia: 11:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.
Mallorca Statements
Javier Aguirre spoke ahead of the match: "We haven't achieved anything yet, but we're close. "Augustinsson is traveling because everything adds up, it's the end of the league and as little as you can you are, but there is fatigue as in all teams and he will take three guys from the reserve team." "We analyze all the factors, those who have had some discomfort, those who have more minutes in their legs, and all this without forgetting that for us all the matches are extremely important, and that's why we can't plan beyond the most immediate and most important match, which is now against Girona". "You can't dwell on misfortunes or even big news because you become vulnerable, and coming back to play three days after a frustration is fantastic, it reminded me of last season's 2-6 against Granada when we also came back to play just three days later and so you don't dwell on what happened anymore."
How is Mallorca coming along?
Mallorca drew their last game against Athletic by the minimum, Aguirre's team will go all out to make it three in this match.
How does Girona arrive?
Girona arrives after giving a great game to Sevilla and scoring an important victory of two goals to zero facing the closing of this competition, in this match they will seek to be victorious.
The match will be played at Montilivi Stadium.
The match Girona vs Mallorca will be played at the Montilivi Stadium, located in Girona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Welcome to the Girona vs Mallorca live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to Matchday 33 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Montilivi Stadium, at 1:30 pm.