Athletic vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

What time is Athletic vs Betis matchday 33 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Athletic vs Betis match on May 4, 2023
Betis Statements
Manuel Pellegrini spoke ahead of the match: "Of course we need a win more than ever to stay in the European places. After three years, we have had a momentary slump, but looking back over Betis' last 15 years, there are only two campaigns better than this one. The slump in results is undoubtedly worrying, although there have been reasons and the team has never put its head down. The team is in one piece and will fight as it has done so far, regardless of who they play. "Sabaly, Borja Iglesias and Joaquín, who has a knee strain and we will wait until the last minute to see if he can play, are on the list". "The key is consistency. Not having it has affected us a lot in the last three matchdays." "I expect a hard-fought match between two teams that are playing for a place in Europe. Sam Mames is very tight but I like that. It's a match of two different styles that are looking for the same objective." "The position of sporting director is very important in all institutions. With the departure of Antonio Cordón that job was left empty and I think Ramón's arrival is going to be very useful." "Despite having had 13 expulsions, we can't feel that we have been harmed or use them as an excuse for a bad run of results."
Athletic Statements
Ernesto Valverde spoke before facing Betis: "I'm satisfied with the point, we had it lost. It wasn't one of our best games. We have to fight until the end. I had thought that it was going to happen to us in the last minute, and it happened to us. The other day it happened to us. "It was him..., we protested a previous handball at 0-0 that could have been, he didn't review it. It's the same as Iñigo, Muriqui or whoever it was". "A decision decided before the match against Sevilla. The goalkeepers can enter into the theme of rotations, we have two good goalkeepers, with very back-to-back games." "There was that unfortunate play that happened at the end that can be read differently, but it is a decision already taken. There is no special reason", he says and does not anticipate who he will choose on Thursday against Betis: "It's a good day, it's Monday".
How does Betis arrive?
Betis fell to Barcelona by four goals to nil, Pellegrini's team will be looking to make it three out of three and turn this complex scoreline around.
How does Athletic arrive?
Athletic arrives to this match after a one-goal draw against Mallorca, and will be looking for a victory in this match to continue climbing up the table.
The match will be played at San Mamés Stadium.
The Athletic vs Betis match will be played at the San Mamés Stadium, located in Bilbao, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
