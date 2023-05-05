Cimarrones vs Atletico Morelia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Cimarrones vs Atlético Morelia live online

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Cimarrones vs Atlético Morelia can be tuned in from the live streams on Fox Sports App.

9:55 AMan hour ago

What time is the Cimarrones vs Correcaminos match corresponding to the Liga de Expansión MX playoffs?

This is the kick-off time for the Cimarrones vs Correcaminos match on April 26, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 23:00 hours

Bolivia: 23:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Spain: 23:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 23:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

Venezuela: 22:00 hours

Japan: 22:00 hours

India: 22:00 hours 

Nigeria: 21:00 hours

South Africa: 21:00 hours

Australia: 21:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours

9:50 AMan hour ago

Atlético Morelia's latest lineup

A. Godínez; R. Bernal, A. Calderón, M. Cadena, V. Del Campo; Y. Franco, B. Olivieri, D. García; C. Burkenroad, A. Aviléz, D. Solís.
9:45 AM2 hours ago

Last Cimarrones lineup

E. Castro; S. Manríquez, J. Saavedra, U. Torres, J. Rodríguez; A. Arellano, F. Acuña, E. Torres, D. Cisneros, J. López; D. Jiménez.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Atlético Morelia Statement

Carlos Adrián Morales spoke prior to the match: "We are preparing well these days for the opponent that we will face in the Playoffs, whoever the opponent is, it will be very complex, very difficult, whoever, I insist, we may face. Therefore, we are working in the best way, in the best way, with the conviction to do well in the playoffs.

"With the illusion of advancing as much as possible in the playoffs, going step by step, so that "dreams are fulfilled based on hard work, day by day".

9:35 AM2 hours ago

How is Atlético Morelia doing?

Atlético Morelia qualified in fourth position with thirty points, the team of the Eternal Captain managed to sneak into the direct classification with a good season, so they will go all out to take advantage in this complicated field. Atletico had nine wins, three draws and five defeats in the regular season, so they will be looking to score goals and thus arrive home with the advantage to give their fans a joy by qualifying for the Semifinal. 
9:30 AM2 hours ago

How do Cimarrones arrive?

Cimarrones arrives to this match after defeating Correcaminos by the minimum in the playoffs, Roberto Hernández's team will be looking for the advantage against this complicated opponent, it will be a very interesting duel due to everything that is coming for the second leg.

9:25 AM2 hours ago

The Cimarrones vs Atlético Morelia match will be played at the Héroe de Nacozari Stadium.

The Cimarrones vs Atlético Morelia match will be played at the Héroe de Nacozari Stadium, located in Hermosillo, Sonora. The stadium has a capacity for 650,000 people.
9:20 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cimarrones vs Atlético Morelia match, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Liga de Expansión MX. The match will take place at the Héroe de Nacozari Stadium at 21:05 hours.
