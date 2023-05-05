Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04 Live Score!
How to watch Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04 Live Stream on TV and Online?
The match Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04 will not be broadcast live on television.
What time is Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04 match for Bundesliga?
Argentina: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 3:30 PM
Chile: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on ESPN +
España: 8:30 PM
México: 12:30 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04 history
In the Bundesliga...
Looking at the number of times they have faced each other in the Bundesliga, we count 31 meetings, where the numbers are in favor of Schalke 04 with 18 victories, while Mainz 05 have won six, for a balance of seven draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Mainz 05 have been at home against Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, there are 15 matches, where the miners have the advantage with six wins over the five that the 05's have won, and the four draws that have taken place.