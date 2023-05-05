Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
Image: VAVEL

2:00 AM31 minutes ago

1:55 AM36 minutes ago

How to watch Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04 Live Stream on TV and Online?

The match Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04 will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:50 AM41 minutes ago

What time is Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04 match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04 of May 5, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 3:30 PM
Chile: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on ESPN +
España: 8:30 PM
México: 12:30 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

1:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - Schalke 04

In Schalke 04, the presence of Marius Bülter stands out. The 30-year-old German striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Bundesliga he has nine goals and one assist in 30 games played, where he has started 27 of them. He has a total of 2361 minutes.
1:40 AMan hour ago

Key player - Mainz 05

In Mainz 05, the presence of Karim Onisiwo stands out. The 31-year-old Austrian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Bundesliga he has nine goals and two assists in 27 games played, where he has started 24 of them. He has a total of 2188 minutes.
1:35 AMan hour ago

Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04 history

These two teams have met 39 times. The statistics are in favor of Schalke 04, who have emerged victorious on 21 occasions, while Mainz 05 have won on nine occasions, for a total of nine draws.

In the Bundesliga...

Looking at the number of times they have faced each other in the Bundesliga, we count 31 meetings, where the numbers are in favor of Schalke 04 with 18 victories, while Mainz 05 have won six, for a balance of seven draws.

If we take into account the number of times that Mainz 05 have been at home against Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, there are 15 matches, where the miners have the advantage with six wins over the five that the 05's have won, and the four draws that have taken place.

1:30 AMan hour ago

Schalke 04

Schalke 04 have not had a good season and urgently need a win to try to get out of the bottom of the table. Although they won their most recent match against Werder Bremen, they must keep the winning streak going if they want to keep dreaming of relegation.
1:25 AMan hour ago

Mainz 05

Mainz 05 come into this match looking to get back to winning ways after losing to Wolfsburg. However, they still have chances to get into the fight for the European competition places and will have to get a victory that will allow them to keep on adding.
1:20 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Mewa Arena

The Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04 match will be played at the Mewa Arena, located in the city of Mainz, in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. This venue, inaugurated in 2011, has a capacity for 34,000 spectators.
1:15 AMan hour ago

