Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich match live?
What time is Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 1:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Bolivia 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Brazil 1:30 pm: Onefootball
Chile 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Colombia 11:30 am: ESPN3, Star +
Ecuador 11:30 am: ESPN3, Star +
USA 12:30 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 6:30 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 10:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Peru 11:30 am: ESPN3, Star +
Uruguay 1:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Venezuela 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Bayern's last matches
Mainz 3-1 Bayern (Bundesliga)
Bayern 1-1 Manchester City (Champions League)
Bayern 1-1 Hoffenheim (Bundesliga)
Manchester City 3-0 Bayern (Champions League)
Freiburg 0-1 Bayern (Bundesliga)
Bayern 1-2 Freiburg (DFB Pokal)
Bayern 4-2 Dortmund (Bundesliga)
Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Bayern (Bundesliga)
Bayern 5-3 Augsburg (Bundesliga)
Werder's last matches
Schalke 2-1 Bremen (Bundesliga)
Hertha 2-4 Bremen (Bundesliga)
Bremen 1-2 Freiburg (Bundesliga)
Mainz 2-2 Bremen (Bundesliga)
Bremen 1-2 Hoffenheim (Bundesliga)
Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Bremen (Bundesliga)
Bremen 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)
Augsburg 2-1 Bremen (Bundesliga)
Bremen 3-0 Bochum (Bundesliga)
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Bremen (Bundesliga)
Speak up, Tuchel!
Dayot Upamecano, Josip Stanisic, Choupo-Moting Alphonso Davies are out, while Leon Goretzka is suspended.
Bremen is a very offensive team. There is always a special atmosphere at the Weserstadion, so we must be prepared for that."
Probable lineup for Bayern
💥 𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗠² 💥#MiaSanMia #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/Lgfft4NP5Q — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) May 5, 2023
Bayern's situation
Speak up, Ole Werner!
We will need luck and some inefficiency on the part of the opponent. But even if that happens, we still have a lot to do. And that's what we are focused on.
A theme we are always working on. The goals conceded are not always the same, but the bottom line is that we concede a lot of goals. Of course we will work on that."
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!