Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga
How and where to watch the Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich match live?

ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich of 6th May 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Bolivia 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Brazil 1:30 pm: Onefootball

Chile 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Colombia 11:30 am: ESPN3, Star +

Ecuador 11:30 am: ESPN3, Star +

USA 12:30 pm ET: ESPN+

Spain 6:30 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 10:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Peru 11:30 am: ESPN3, Star +

Uruguay 1:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Venezuela 12:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Bayern's last matches

Bayern 2-0 Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga)

Mainz 3-1 Bayern  (Bundesliga)

Bayern 1-1 Manchester City (Champions League)

Bayern 1-1 Hoffenheim  (Bundesliga)

Manchester City 3-0 Bayern (Champions League)

Freiburg 0-1 Bayern   (Bundesliga)

Bayern 1-2 Freiburg (DFB Pokal)

Bayern 4-2 Dortmund  (Bundesliga)

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Bayern  (Bundesliga)

Bayern 5-3 Augsburg  (Bundesliga)

Werder's last matches

Schalke 2-1 Bremen (Bundesliga)

Hertha 2-4 Bremen  (Bundesliga)

Bremen 1-2 Freiburg  (Bundesliga)

Mainz 2-2 Bremen  (Bundesliga)

Bremen 1-2 Hoffenheim  (Bundesliga)

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Bremen  (Bundesliga)

Bremen 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen  (Bundesliga)

Augsburg 2-1 Bremen  (Bundesliga)

Bremen 3-0 Bochum  (Bundesliga)

Eintracht  Frankfurt 2-0 Bremen  (Bundesliga)

Speak up, Tuchel!

"He (Choupo-Moting) is still experiencing discomfort in his knee, and our physical therapists are taking care of that. I think his return will be in a matter of days, but it is taking a little longer than we imagined. He is a classic nine who is comfortable with his back to goal.

Dayot Upamecano, Josip Stanisic, Choupo-Moting Alphonso Davies are out, while Leon Goretzka is suspended.

Bremen is a very offensive team. There is always a special atmosphere at the Weserstadion, so we must be prepared for that."

Probable lineup for Bayern

Sommer; Mazraoui, Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich, Gravenberch; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Mané.
Bayern's situation

Thomas Tuchel's list is a little longer, with seven missing. Choupo-Moting and Lucas Hernández, with knee problems, Neuer, recovering from a broken leg, Davies, with a thigh injury, Stanisic and Upamecano, with muscular problems. Goretzka will serve a suspension, due to the number of yellow cards.
Speak up, Ole Werner!

"Niclas Füllkrug will be out. We are trying to develop him carefully for the game against RB Leipzig. As already announced, Dikeni Salifou and Felix Agu will also be absent. There is a question mark regarding Eren Dinkci.

We will need luck and some inefficiency on the part of the opponent. But even if that happens, we still have a lot to do. And that's what we are focused on.

A theme we are always working on. The goals conceded are not always the same, but the bottom line is that we concede a lot of goals. Of course we will work on that."

Probable lineup for Werder

Pavlenka; Veljkovic, Stark, Friedl; Weiser, Bittencourt, Gross, Stage, Jung; Philipp, Ducksch.
Photo: Werder
Werder's Situation

Ole Werner will not be able to count on three players. Agu, with a patellar tendon injury, Füllkrug, a calf injury, Salifou, who has not been informed. In addition, Dincki is doubtful because of a foot injury.
Bayern

From boos to cheers. This was Bayern Munich's life in the last round. Without enchanting and with soccer below expectations, the Bavarians won against Hertha Berlin, taking advantage of Borussia Dortmund's draw and returned to the Bundesliga leadership, with 62 points, one more than the rival.
Werder

With only one win in five games, as well as three losses and a draw, Werder Bremen are situated in 12th place with 35 points.
Eye on the game

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich live this Saturday (6), at the Weserstadion at 12:30 pm ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 31th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Bundesliga Match: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
