Celaya vs Leones Negros LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX 2023 Match

In a few moments we will share with you the Celaya vs Leones Negros live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Miguel Aleman Valdes Stadium.
Where and how to watch Celaya vs Leones Negros live online
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.
Celaya vs Leones Negros can be tuned in from the live streams on Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Cimarrones vs Correcaminos match corresponding to the playoffs for the Liguilla of the Liga de Expansion MX?
This is the kick-off time for the Cimarrones vs Correcaminos match on April 26, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Japan: 8:00 p.m.
India: 8:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.
South Africa: 7:00 p.m.
Australia: 7:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 7 p.m.
Leones Negros Statements
Jesús Henestrosa spoke before this match: "We ended frustrated, sad about the result because we know we could have done more, but it was a bad match and now we are 100% motivated to do our best in the second leg.... Mentally we are preparing ourselves because we know that tomorrow is going to be a match in which our heads will be very important". "We have to fight as hard as we can and why not think big, we are aware of the situation and I think we have to do a very intelligent job, very thoughtful to be able to get the result. Everything seems to indicate that we are uphill, but I believe we have a competitive team that can achieve great things, so we are going to work hard and give it our faith".
How will Leones Negros arrive?
Leones Negros arrives to this match with an unfavorable score, after qualifying for the playoffs, Paco Ramírez's team was not able to give the necessary fight to its rival and arrives to this match with a very adverse score.
How does Celaya fare?
Celaya was convincing in the first leg and managed to come away with a very convincing score, Ramírez's team will be looking to seal their passage and qualify for the next stage.
Celaya vs Leones Negros will be played at the Miguel Alemán Valdés Stadium.
The Celaya vs Leones Negros match will be played at the Miguel Alemán Valdés Stadium, located in Celaya, Guanajuato. The stadium has a capacity for 650,000 people.
Welcome to the Celaya vs Leones Negros live stream, corresponding to the first leg quarterfinals of the Liga de Expansión MX.