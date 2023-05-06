Tapatio vs Coyotes Tlaxcala LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Expansion MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Tapatio vs Coyotes de Tlaxcala Live Score
How to watch Tapatio vs Coyotes Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 7:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tapatio vs Coyotes de Tlaxcala: match for the in Liga Expansion MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
23:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports and Marca Claro.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
no transmission.
Players to watch
On the Tapatio side, we have Chivas youth player, Alejandro Organista, who in 14 games has scored 4 goals and 1 in the playoffs. This is his best scoring streak since he has been at Verde Valle.