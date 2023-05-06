Tapatio vs Coyotes Tlaxcala LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Expansion MX Match
6:00 AM

Follow here Tapatio vs Coyotes de Tlaxcala Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Tapatio vs Coyotes de Tlaxcala live, as well as the latest information from the Jalisco Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:55 AM

How to watch Tapatio vs Coyotes Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

USA Time: 7:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

5:50 AM

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tapatio vs Coyotes de Tlaxcala: match for the in Liga Expansion MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Tapatio vs Coyotes de Tlaxcala: of Saturday, May 6, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, May 6, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday, May 6, 2023

17:00 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday, May 6, 2023

21:00 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday, May 6, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday, May 6, 2023

18:00 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday, May 6, 2023

18:00 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday, May 6, 2023

23:00 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Saturday, May 6, 2023

19:00 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Saturday, May 6, 2023

19:00 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday, May 6, 2023

17:00 hours

 In TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports and Marca Claro.

Paraguay

Saturday, May 6, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday, May 6, 2023

18:00 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday, May 6, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday, May 6, 2023

19:00 hours

no transmission.
5:45 AM

Players to watch

Don't lose sight of Erick Espinosa who has become a great revulsive for Tlaxcala, being a key element for Villalpando at the moment he makes the changes, with 14 games he has scored 2 goals and 1 in the playoffs. 
On the Tapatio side, we have Chivas youth player, Alejandro Organista, who in 14 games has scored 4 goals and 1 in the playoffs. This is his best scoring streak since he has been at Verde Valle.
Photo: Tapatio
Photo: Tapatio
5:40 AM

Great season

Tapatío, under the guidance of Gerardo Espinoza, has made a great leap in quality, being in second place with 30 points, a project full of young players from the Chivas youth academy, with high level names such as Luis Olivas, Tepa González and Sebastián Pérez Bouquet who have accompanied the team so far in the tournament, giving them more prominence in the first playoffs of the red and white team.
5:35 AM

In search of a miracle

Coyotes will have to play for their lives on the field of the Jalisco Stadium against a local team that is the favorite in the betting to come out victorious, Tlaxcala is playing its second group since it arrived in this category, looking to return to the historic evenings of the Premier League, where they were champions, they want to give the Tlaxcalteca fans a semifinal, which will give the Coyote fans more hope of having the glory of being champion. 
Photo: Tlaxcala
Photo: Tlaxcala
5:30 AM

What happened in the first leg?

The Coyotes rescued a draw against the Chivas affiliate, with a score of two goals to two, the team from Tlaxcala squeezed the Tlaxcalans for 90 minutes, with good chances on both sides, but the goals failed to come for Tlaxcala, with clearer and more forgiving chances. The team coached by Gerardo Espinoza has the balance in its favor, prior to this quarterfinal round, because of the possession of the table in case of a tie. 

5:25 AM

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga Expansion MX Match Tapatio vs Coyotes de Tlaxcala Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
