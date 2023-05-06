Atlante vs Raya2 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Atlante vs Raya2 Live Score
How to watch Atlante vs Ray2 Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 4:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Atlante vs Raya2: match for the in Liga Expansion MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports and Marca Claro.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, May 6, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
no transmission.
Watch out for this player
Great performance by Raya2
This is the first time that the Rayados' affiliate has participated in the league.
"Again with Atlante we have a great game. It is a challenge to play against this team, they are very intense, they never let their guard down. To live up to that and play against this kind of team is very commendable".
Atlante wants to stay alive
The experienced Mexican coach had this to say after the game in Monterrey:
"The reality is that we are not happy because we want to play better and today we lacked, not attitude, not desire, we lacked to generate soccer. It doesn't make any sense to go through phases without playing soccer".