Atlante vs Raya2 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX Match

Follow here Atlante vs Raya2 Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Atlante vs Raya2 live, as well as the latest information from the Azulgrana Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Atlante vs Ray2 Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

USA Time: 4:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Atlante vs Raya2: match for the in Liga Expansion MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Atlante vs Raya2: of Saturday, May 6, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, May 6, 2023

14:00 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday, May 6, 2023

14:00 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday, May 6, 2023

15:00 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday, May 6, 2023

14:00 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday, May 6, 2023

12:00 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday, May 6, 2023

12:00 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday, May 6, 2023

19:00 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Saturday, May 6, 2023

14:00 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Saturday, May 6, 2023

14:00 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday, May 6, 2023

12:00 hours

 In TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports and Marca Claro.

Paraguay

Saturday, May 6, 2023

13:00 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday, May 6, 2023

12:00 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday, May 6, 2023

14:00 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday, May 6, 2023

14:00 hours

no transmission.
Watch out for this player

You must not lose sight of the genius inside the 3 posts, the great Atlante goalkeeper, Humberto Gabriel Hernandez, the little goose is one of the most experienced men in the Atlante squad, with his leadership he has taken his team to the big time, at 37 years old the veteran goalkeeper is looking to be with the colt in the Liga MX for one last dance. In this game he will be of the utmost importance to prevent his team's downfall.
Photo: Atlante
Great performance by Raya2

The team from Monterrey already knows what it's like to lose on the Azulgrana's field, but the draw seems to have pleased coach Nicolás Sánchez, who was happy with the performance of his boys. He hopes that this weekend they will advance to the next round.

This is the first time that the Rayados' affiliate has participated in the league. 
"Again with Atlante we have a great game. It is a challenge to play against this team, they are very intense, they never let their guard down. To live up to that and play against this kind of team is very commendable".

Photo: Raya2
Atlante wants to stay alive

The team of the people wants to continue to reap success with its people in this second leg, the colts receive the team from Monterrey at midday at the Ciudad de los Deportes. The team coached by Mario García wants to return to the main stage, being champions of the category. 


The experienced Mexican coach had this to say after the game in Monterrey: 
"The reality is that we are not happy because we want to play better and today we lacked, not attitude, not desire, we lacked to generate soccer. It doesn't make any sense to go through phases without playing soccer".

Photo: Atlante
What happened in the first leg?

In the first leg held at the Steel Giant's stadium, the Monterrey affiliate tied the game in the final minutes with a goal by Gustavo Sánchez at 83'. Atlante scored the first goal of the afternoon through Daniel Guadalupe in the 4th minute, although the game was dominated by Raya2dos for the rest of the 90 minutes.

