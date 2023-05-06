Manchester City vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
1:30 AMan hour ago

1:25 AM2 hours ago

What time is Manchester City vs Leeds United match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Leeds United of 6th May in several countries:

 

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

May 6, 2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

May 6, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

May 6, 2023

9:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

May 6, 2023

11:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

May 6, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

May 6, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

May 6, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

May 6, 2023

15:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

May 6, 2023

8:00

Paramount +

Peru

May 6, 2023

9:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Leeds United player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Brendaen Aaronson, current attacking midfielder for the United States and Leeds United. The youngster who defends the colors of the Peacocks has become a fundamental piece in the attack of Leeds United will again want to take the limelight of the match, as he does with his great performances in each day of the Premier League.

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Latest Leeds United lineup:

I. Meslier; P. Struijk, L. Cooper, R. Koch, R. Kristensen; Marc Roca, T. Adams; C. Summerville, B. Aaronson, D. Gnoto; Rodrigo.
1:10 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Manchester City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward of the citizens, the Norwegian Haaland. The current killer of the Citizen area has amazed all and sundry in the Premier League, since he arrived at Manchester City he started to break the nets and quickly took the overall scoring lead, taking a big lead over the other strikers. Haaland is a player with great strength and definition that make him dangerous for opponents so Leeds United will have to play a perfect defensive game if they want to nullify the Norwegian striker.

1:05 AM2 hours ago

Last Manchester City line-up:

Ederson; J. Stones, M. Akanji, A. Laporte, Walker; K. De Bruyne, Rodri, I. Gündogan; B. Silva, E. Haaland, P. Foden.
1:00 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Manchester City and Leeds have met on a total of 107 occasions (47 wins for the Citizens, 18 draws, 42 wins for the Peacocks) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Manchester City have scored 169 goals, while 139 goals have been scored by Leeds United. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 17 of the current championship where Manchester City beat Leeds 1-3 away.
12:55 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

The Etihad Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the practice of soccer in the city of Manchester, England. It is the current home of Manchester City, a soccer team that currently plays in the first division of English soccer or better known as the Premier League. It has a capacity for 55,097 spectators and has the distinction of UEFA Elite Stadium with 4 stars.

The first soccer match played in the stadium was a friendly match between Manchester City and FC Barcelona on August 10, 2003. The match ended in a 2-1 home victory and the first goal scored at the stadium was scored by Manchester City's French player Nicolas Anelka

12:50 AM2 hours ago

Away from relegation

On the other hand, Leeds United is in a total drama because week after week they must deal with the pressure of not entering the red zone of the general table as they are again with the latent risk of being relegated to the Championship and leave the top circuit of soccer in England, also, they are currently at points to ensure their stay in the Premier League but for that they must get the victory if or if they have to win against the Citizens.   
12:45 AM2 hours ago

Need to get the win

Manchester City finally took the lead again in the Premier League after having been chasing the Gunners for almost the entire season, now, with a minimal but sufficient advantage, Pep Guardiola's pupils are within reach of lifting the title again and giving the blue side of Manchester one more victory, as well as making it clear that in England, the blue color is the one that currently rules. Getting the win in this match is very important as the Sky Blues would be just a few points away from winning the cup, as well as raising the spirits of the whole team and getting to the best level possible to face the Champions League semifinals and the FA Cup final.
12:40 AM2 hours ago

The second half of the Premier League goes full steam ahead

The Premier League has already reached the halfway point of the season and now begins the real challenge for all the teams, to have a good performance to close the season and seek to achieve the objectives set at the beginning of the soccer year, as well as to remain in the highest category of English soccer. In this match, Manchester City and Leeds United will face each other, two teams that are currently living two totally different scenarios, as the Citizens are back in the fight for the Premier League title and after having fought almost all season with Arsenal for the Premier League leadership, Pep Guardiola's pupils could retake the leadership of the league and thus have on a silver platter one more Premier League title, as well, On the other hand, the Peacocks are looking to save themselves from relegation and secure one more season in the top flight, so getting three points to continue moving away from the red zone of the general table will be vital in this clash, both teams have a lot at stake so it will surely be a great game. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams, as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a great factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
12:35 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Manchester City vs Leeds United match will be played at Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
12:30 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Manchester City vs Leeds United!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
