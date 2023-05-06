Wolves vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Wolves vs Aston Villa live in the 34th Premier League match day.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Wolves vs Aston Villa live on Matchday 34 of the Premier League, as well as the latest information from the Molineux Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa online live in Premier League match day 34
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Wolves vs Aston Villa can be tuned in from Paramount+ live streams.
Wolves vs Aston Villa can be tuned in from Paramount+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Wolves vs Aston Villa match day 34 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Wolves vs Aston Villa match on May 6, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 8:00 a.m.
Spain: 10:00 a.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Japan: 18:00 hours
India: 18:00 hours
Nigeria: 17:00 hours
South Africa: 17:00 hours
Australia: 17:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 17:00 hours
Other matches tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to Wolves vs Aston Villa, the matches Bournemouth vs Chelsea, Manchester City vs Leeds, Tottenham vs Crystal Palace and Liverpool vs Brentford will be played on matchday 34.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Stuart Attwell, who will have the task, with his experience in the Premier League, of bringing this match to a successful conclusion, a match that will provide three very important points for both teams.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that promises plenty of goals and excitement.
Background
The record leans towards Wolves as they have met on 14 occasions, leaving a record of 6 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats, so tomorrow Wolves will be a little more favored, but Aston Villa with a better momentum will seek to get the victory away.
How does Aston Villa arrive?
On the other hand, Aston Villa comes from losing by the smallest difference against Manchester United, a match that they dominated for a long time, but they could not rescue the draw against the Reds, in the general table they are in the 8th position with 54 points and a record of 16 wins, 6 draws and 12 defeats, if they win tomorrow they could reach the 6th position, this way both teams arrive to one more day of the Premier League.
How does Wolves arrive?
Wolves is coming off a 6-0 loss against Brighton, a game they suffered in a big way, Wolves are in 14th position with 37 points and with a record of 10 wins, 7 draws and 17 defeats, they will face a tough team like Aston Villa, where they will have the obligation to win and get rid of the bad taste in their mouth, Remember that in recent games, Mexican Raul Jimenez has not asked to play minutes with the Wolves due to a lack of rhythm in recent weeks.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Wolves vs Aston Villa, match day 34 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Molineux Stadium, at 08:00.