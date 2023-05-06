AC Milán vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Milan vs Lazio game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Milan vs Lazio, as well as the latest news from the Giuseppe Meazza. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Milan vs Lazio?
If you want to watch Milán vs Lazio live it can be followed on television through Paramount+
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the AC Milan vs Lazio match?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Statement by Pioli (AC Milan coach)
"The team is aware of the jokers we have thrown away and that we can not throw away more: it is an important game, almost inside or outside, but it is not the last. We need a lot of points. i know what i'm doing and "why, i know how to take responsibility, the draws came with different types of formation. The team is doing well but we lacked the winning results. We have to do better from the next one, be more precise and determined".
Every season is different. Last year we won an exceptional championship, we came out wanting to win it again and to do so would have been incredible. Last year we made the leap out of the Champions League, while this year "We are doing important things in Europe this year. The difficult period in January did not allow us to fight for the Scudetto, but only City, among the European semi-finalists, can still win both the Champions League and the championship, and there we are not at those levels."
In the last 6 matchdays of the championship the team controlled and dominated more the matches but we only managed 2 wins and 4 draws. We deserved a better balance as he said, but we lacked something in the opponent's area. Against Lazio I hope the team will continue to control the game in this way, resulting in a more concrete and effective goal".
Every season is different. Last year we won an exceptional championship, we came out wanting to win it again and to do so would have been incredible. Last year we made the leap out of the Champions League, while this year "We are doing important things in Europe this year. The difficult period in January did not allow us to fight for the Scudetto, but only City, among the European semi-finalists, can still win both the Champions League and the championship, and there we are not at those levels."
In the last 6 matchdays of the championship the team controlled and dominated more the matches but we only managed 2 wins and 4 draws. We deserved a better balance as he said, but we lacked something in the opponent's area. Against Lazio I hope the team will continue to control the game in this way, resulting in a more concrete and effective goal".
Watch out for this player at Lazio
Ciro Immobile, despite his 33 years, is a key player in the Roman team. He has 12 goals and four assists, the last time he scored was on April 14 against Spezia.
Watch out for this player at AC Milan
Rafael Leao has 12 goals and luck in Serie A. The international player with the Portugal national team has been key in his team not only in the Italian league, but also in the Champions League where he has a goal and four assists. He has not scored since April 23rd, when he scored a brace against Lecce.
How is Lazio coming along?
Lazio are coming from a win against Sassuolo, but their target is already the runner-up position, as Nerazzurri have already been proclaimed Serie A champions. They are second with 64 points, only one ahead of Juventus in third place.
How is AC Milan coming along?
AC Milan come after two consecutive draws and have not lost a game since March 18, when they lost 3-1 against Udinese. They are in sixth place in the standings with 58 points, the same as Roma who are in second place and two points away from the UEFA Champions League places.
Background
AC Milan have won 81 times, Lazio have won 39 times, while 65 matches have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was last January 2023, when Lazio won 4-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, which was built in 1926 and has a capacity for 8,818 spectators.
Preview of the match
AC Milan and Lazio meet in the 34th Serie A matchday of the season
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of AC Milan vs Lazio in Serie A
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.