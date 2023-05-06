Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League
1:30 AMan hour ago

1:25 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live in Premier League?

If you want to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live on TV, you can follow the game on Peacock

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:20 AM2 hours ago

What time is the match between Bournemouth vs Chelsea in Premier League?

This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM

Bolivia: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Chile: 9:00 AM

Colombia: 8:00 AM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain: 16:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Paraguay: 9:00 AM

Peru: 9:00 AM

Uruguay: 9:00 AM

Venezuela: 9:00 AM

England: 14:00 AM

Australia : 23:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Statement by Lampard (Chelsea manager)

"There are a lot of young players coming from a different league. It's understandable to have moments of playing time and moments where you're not. You are finding your feet in this league. In a normal case, these players come to a club like Chelsea at a time of great stability. At the moment, that's not the case. Thanks to these players, it's not easy to take that responsibility on their shoulders. They are all trying to work and move forward and we are here as a staff to support that. 

"Everyone on the outside wants to say there's not a lot, but myself and the players have to show an immense amount of pride in what we do in these games. At the moment we have to do what's in front of us, and the fans can be sure from my point of view that I'm pushing for that, and hopefully they can see the rewards of that wherever they are." 

On Benoit Badiashile: "He couldn't play in the Champions League for me. He played against Brighton, which was a difficult game for everyone. He's in competition with Thiago, with Wesley, Trevoh. He's very close, he's training well."

1:10 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Chelsea

Kay Havertz, 23 year old winger has nine goals and one assist this season in all competitions. The international German striker has not started in the Premier League since April 8 against Wolves and has not scored since March.
1:05 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Bournemouth

Philip Billing is the team's top scorer with seven goals and one assist this season 2022-23. The Danish player has not scored since April 8 against Leicester City.
1:00 AM2 hours ago

How is Chelsea coming along?

The Blues have now gone nine games in a row without a win and have yet to win in the Lampard era. They are currently 12th in the Premier League with 39 points, nine points above the relegation zone and 15 points clear of the European places.
12:55 AM2 hours ago

How is Bournemouth coming along?

They have won two consecutive victories, the last one a 4-1 thrashing of Leeds United. They have won four of the last five meetings. Right now they are 13th in the Premier League standings with 39 points, nine points above relegation;
12:50 AM2 hours ago

Background

A total of 18 meetings have been played between these two teams with a balance of 12 wins for Chelsea, five times Bournemouth has won, while one duel has ended the confrontation. The last time these two teams met was in December 2022 where Chelsea won 2-0. Havertz and Mount scored in the first half to give the Londoners the win. The last time Bournemouth beat Chelsea was four years ago, in 2019 where Bournemouth stormed Stamford Bridge after a goal from Gosling in the closing stages of the game.
12:45 AM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1910 and has a capacity of 11379 spectators.
12:40 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Bournemouth and Chelsea meet in the match corresponding to the 35th round of the Premier League 
 
12:35 AM2 hours ago

