Roma vs Inter: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Serie A

What time is Roma vs Inter match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Roma vs Inter of 6th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 1PM in Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Bolivia: 12PM in Star+, ESPN3
Brazil: 1PM in Star+, ESPN4
Chile: 17:00 PM in Star+, ESPN3
Colombia: 11AM in Star+, ESPN3
Ecuador: 11AM in Star+, ESPN3
USA (ET): 12PM in Paramount+
Spain: 3PM in Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar +
Mexico: 11AM in Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Paraguay: 1PM in Star+, ESPN3
Peru: 11AM in Star+, ESPN3
Uruguay: 1PM in Star+, ESP3N
Venezuela: 12PM in Star+, ESPN3
Referee
Fabio Maresca will be the referee at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.
Probable Inter
The probable Inter team for the match is: Onana, Darmian, De Vrij and Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Çalhanoglu and Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez and Lukaku.
Probable Roma
The probable Roma team for the match is: Rui Patricio, Mancini, Cristante and Ibañez; Zalewski, Matic, Bove and Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Solbakken and Abraham.
Injuries
Roma will not be able to use for the match Kumbulla, Belotti, El Shaarawy, Smalling and Wijnaldum, all injured. On the Inter side Skriniar and Gosens are out, also injured.
Inzaghi!
Before the match Simone Inzaghi commented on important absences, on the good phase Inter have entered and on what he expects from the match: "Certainly the three matches won in a row were very important, but we are also aware of the importance of tomorrow's match. We face a team of absolute value: we have to prepare in the best possible way. I expect a match against a strong and valuable team, coached by a very good coach. We know it will be a game with many traps and very important for the classification of both teams. Very important, but as I said before, it was a moment. We know that strikers go through these moments, but I was quite confident, I could see all of them working hard every day. Now I am happy that we are back to scoring goals with some regularity, not only the strikers, but all the other players as well. This is another important fact, but I think it is thanks to the whole team that together we don't want to concede or concede goals. I'm of the opinion that when you don't concede goals, it's thanks to everyone, not just the defenders. My wish for this final match is that the Inter team always tries to improve game by game, we know the schedule we face and what awaits us. I will always want a lot of concentration, but I am confident because I have a united and cohesive group. This is a fact, Skriniar and Gosens are absent, but the rotations are fundamental for us because we are playing a lot, there is a game every 72 hours. The help of all the available team is fundamental."
Serie A
With Napoli the champion, Serie A will now focus on competing for spots in the Champions League, Europe, and the Conference League. Roma are in seventh place with 58 points, tied with Milan and Atalanta, who are just above them, and 12 points above Fiorentina. Inter are in fourth position with 60 points, two points above the three tied with 58 points, three points below Juve and four points behind Lazio.
Last Matches: Inter
Inter arrives for this match with three wins in a row. The first was on Wednesday (26), by 1-0, over Juve in the Italian Cup, winning the place in the final, with a goal by Dimarco. On Sunday (30), the victory came 3-1 over Lazio, with Felipe Anderson opening the scoring, Lautaro equalizing, Gosens turning and Lautaro closing the victory at home. And on Wednesday (3), the away win was 6-0 over Verona, with goals from Gaich (own), Çalhanoglu, Dzeko (2) and Lautaro Martínez (2).
Last Matches: Roma
Roma come into this game with two draws and one loss in their last games. The defeat came on Monday (24), away 3-1 to Atalanta, with goals from Pasalic, Rafael Toloi and Koopmeiners, while Pellegrini scored the other goal. On Saturday (29), the draw was 1-1 at home against Milan, with goals from Abragam and Saelemaekers, with both goals scored in second-half stoppage time. And on Wednesday (3) the new draw was away, 1-1, with Monza, with El Shaarawy opening the scoring and Caldirola equalizing.
