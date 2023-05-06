Lens vs Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Lens vs Olympique MarseilleLive Score
How to watch Lens vs Olympique Marseille Live in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2 app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Lens vs Olympique Marseille match for Ligue 1?
Argentina: 4PM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 3PM in Star+, ESPN
Brazil: 4PM in Star+, ESPN4
Chile: 3PM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 2PM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 2PM in Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 3PM in beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2
Spain: 6PM in Eurosport Player Spain
Mexico: 2PM in Star+
Paraguay: 4PM in Star+, ESPN
Peru: 2PM in Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 4PM in Star+, ESPN
Venezuela: 3PM in Star+, ESPN
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 match: Lens vs Olympique Marseille Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.