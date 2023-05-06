Lens vs Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Ligue 1
Image: Lens

Tune in here Lens vs Olympique MarseilleLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lens vs Marseille match.
What time is Lens vs Olympique Marseille match for Ligue 1?

This is the start time of the game Lens vs Olympique of 6th May 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4PM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 3PM in Star+, ESPN
Brazil: 4PM in Star+, ESPN4
Chile: 3PM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 2PM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 2PM in Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 3PM in beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2
Spain: 6PM in Eurosport Player Spain
Mexico: 2PM in Star+
Paraguay: 4PM in Star+, ESPN
Peru: 2PM in Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 4PM in Star+, ESPN
Venezuela: 3PM in Star+, ESPN

Referee

Clement Turpin will referee the match, with Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages as assistants, and Jérome Brisard in charge of VAR.
Probable Olympique

The probable Olympique team for the match is: Lopez, Mbemba, Gigot, and Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, and Tavares; Under, Guendouzi, and Alexis Sánchez.
Probable Lens

The probable Lens team for the match is: Samba, Medina, Danso and Gradit; Frankowski, Fofana, Onana and Haidara; Thomasson, Sotoca and Openda.
Injuries

Lens will not have Salis Abdul Samed, suspended, as well as Cabot, Farinez, Said and Fortes, all injured. Marseille will not be able to use Harit, Ounahi and Bailly, all injured.
Ligue 1

Lens and Olympique are close in the standings. The leader is PSG, with 75 points, with Olympique in second place on 70 and Lens on 69. Monaco is below with 61 points, Lille with 59, Rennes with 56, Lyon with 53, Clermont with 49 and Nice with 48, tied with Lorient.
Last Matches: Olympique

Olympique on the other side comes with three wins in the last games. The first was at home on the 16th, over Troyes, by 3-1, with goals from Vitinha (2) and Under, while Baldé scored. Away from home, on Sunday (23) the victory was over Lyon, 2-1, with Under opening the scoring, LAcazette equalizing and Gusto, against, scoring for Marseille. And on Sunday (30) the new victory was at home, 2-1 once again, with Touré opening the scoring for the visitors, Under equalizing and Alexis Sánchez turning, over Auxerre.
Last Matches: Lens

Lens comes into this game with two wins and one loss. The defeat was on April 15, 3-1 away to PSG, with goals from Mbappé, Vitinha and Messi, while Frankowski scored the other goal. On Saturday (22) the victory was over Monaco, 3-0, with goals from Openda (2) and Thomasson. And on Tuesday (2) the victory was 1-0 over Toulouse away from home, with a goal by Openda.
