Ajax vs AZ LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

Tune in here Ajax vs AZ in Eredivisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ajax vs AZ match in the Eredivisie.
What time is Ajax vs AZ match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs AZ of March 06th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Ajax vs AZ live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Ajax vs AZ in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 104th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to taking the 3 points, leaving 64 wins for Ajax, 20 draws and 20 for AZ.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, who has 2 wins for Ajax, 2 for AZ and 1 draw, leaving the balance very even.
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 18 Sep, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Ajax Amsterdam, 8 May, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 0-2 Ajax Amsterdam, 3 Mar, 2022, Dutch Cup
Ajax Amsterdam 1-2 AZ Alkmaar, 12 Dec, 2021, Netherlands Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 AZ Alkmaar, 25 Apr, 2021, Netherlands Eredivisie
Watch out for this Ajax player
The Holland striker, Steven Bergwijn, 25 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played his nineteenth game in all competitions, 24 as a starter and 4 as a substitute, managing to score 11 goals in the Eredivisie and 5 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the Dutch league and be able to harvest another title, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this AZ player
The 24-year-old striker from Greece, Vangelis Pavlidis has performed well, the striker has played his twenty-first game in all competitions, 18 as a starter and 4 as a substitute, managing to score 12 goals in the Eredivisie and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How are Ajax coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Fortuna Sittard, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ajax Amsterdam 1-1 PSV Eindhoven, 30 Apr, 2023, Dutch Cup
PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Ajax Amsterdam, 23 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 FC Emmen, 16 Apr, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 4-0 Fortuna Sittard, 9 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-2 Ajax Amsterdam, 5 Apr, 2023, Dutch Cup
How are AZ coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against RKC Waalwijk, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in mid-table.
AZ Alkmaar 3-0 RKC Waalwijk, Apr 23, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Anderlecht, 20 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Fortuna Sittard 0-3 AZ Alkmaar, 16 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Anderlecht 2-0 AZ Alkmaar, 13 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
AZ Alkmaar 0-1 Sparta Rotterdam, 8 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Ajax vs AZ match, corresponding to the Eredivisie. The match will take place at the Amsterdam Arena, at 15:00.