Cruz Azul vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Playoff Liga MX 2023 Match
8:00 AM12 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Cruz Azul vs Atlas live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cruz Azul vs Atlas live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium.
7:55 AM17 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas live online

The match will be televised on TUDN.
Cruz Azul vs Atlas can be tuned in from VIX+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
7:50 AM22 minutes ago

Watch out for this Atlas player

Julian Quiñones, forward. Multi-champion in Mexican soccer, he has finished exploiting all his conditions in the red and black team, in his last years he has demonstrated his great level and for this new tournament he is not being the exception, in the regular tournament he scored 12 goals fighting very close to the already champion scorer, in this playoff he can be the most decisive player.
7:45 AM27 minutes ago

Watch out for this Cruz Azul player

Uriel Antuna, forward. A national team player, he has a lot of talent in his feet, his qualities are his speed, as he usually beats whoever is in front of him on the wings. This tournament the team did not start off at its best, but he was able to adapt to the new coach's system and closed the tournament with 6 goals and 1 assist, in the Playoffs he could be fundamental to advance.
7:40 AM32 minutes ago

Last Atlas lineup

Vargas, Abella, Santamaria, Nervo, Reyes, Marquez, Zaldivar, Martinez, Trejo, Furch, Quiñones.
7:35 AM37 minutes ago

Last Cruz Azul lineup

Corona, Dominguez, Funes, Escobar, Rivero, Rotondi, Lira, Rodriguez, Huescas, Antuna, Estrada.
7:30 AM42 minutes ago

Background

Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas

Atlas 3-2 Cruz Azul

Atlas 2-2 Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas

Atlas 0-0 Cruz Azul

7:25 AMan hour ago

Arbitration quartet

Central: Cesar Ramos. Assistants: Karen Diaz and Enedina Caudillo. Fourth Official: Oscar Macias.
7:20 AMan hour ago

Atlas wants to surprise again

Atlas after the two-time championship has changed a lot, with the problems they had the previous tournament, the red and black team was looking for new alternatives to continue competing, with a new coach Atlas expected to continue competing and at least qualify, during the tournament, Atlas had complications and the coach was at risk of being fired, but the results were improving, even though they were eliminated from the international tournament, Atlas closed the tournament better and managed to qualify in ninth place, and at this stage they have a lot to win and little to lose, they also have their main rival at the top and in a combination of results, there could be this match in the Liguilla, but first they must beat a complicated rival at home, the goals in the team were not lacking, but in defense was their weak point.
7:15 AMan hour ago

Cruz Azul should not be complacent

Cruz Azul with the arrival of Ferreti managed to get into the Playoffs, their bad start did not allow them to have more points to fight at the top, but now that they are one game away from the Playoffs, if they qualify they would become a very uncomfortable rival for any of the top four, Cruz Azul with the arrival of the new coach took a new way of playing adapting to the squad, this worked in a great way since the team did not play good soccer, the team from the capital city finished the tournament in eighth place with 24 points, seven wins and seven defeats had this team, so it shows that it is not so powerful, since mistakes are constant in this team and that explains its position in the table, the defensive part is where the team suffers the most, also the generation of the team in goals has not been the best, being only with a -1 in goal difference, in these duels you can not leave anything and the players know it, so they will go out looking for goals.
Ready Cruz Azul/ Image: CruzAzul
Ready Cruz Azul/ Image: CruzAzul
7:10 AMan hour ago

First duel in search of Liguilla

The Liguilla is still waiting for the four remaining teams, the first duel to define the opponent will be Cruz Azul vs Atlas, a great duel that has never happened before in these instances, both had a similar season and only three points were the difference, now they must give their best to have a place in the Liguilla, the match will be one of the most even due to the way both teams play, so they must not make mistakes or it will cost them dearly.
7:05 AMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cruz Azul vs Atlas match, corresponding to the Liga MX 2023 Playoffs. The match will take place at the Estadio Azteca at 7:00 PM ET.
