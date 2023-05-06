Cruz Azul vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Playoff Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Atlas player
Julian Quiñones, forward. Multi-champion in Mexican soccer, he has finished exploiting all his conditions in the red and black team, in his last years he has demonstrated his great level and for this new tournament he is not being the exception, in the regular tournament he scored 12 goals fighting very close to the already champion scorer, in this playoff he can be the most decisive player.
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player
Uriel Antuna, forward. A national team player, he has a lot of talent in his feet, his qualities are his speed, as he usually beats whoever is in front of him on the wings. This tournament the team did not start off at its best, but he was able to adapt to the new coach's system and closed the tournament with 6 goals and 1 assist, in the Playoffs he could be fundamental to advance.
Last Atlas lineup
Vargas, Abella, Santamaria, Nervo, Reyes, Marquez, Zaldivar, Martinez, Trejo, Furch, Quiñones.
Last Cruz Azul lineup
Corona, Dominguez, Funes, Escobar, Rivero, Rotondi, Lira, Rodriguez, Huescas, Antuna, Estrada.
Background
Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas
Atlas 3-2 Cruz Azul
Atlas 2-2 Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas
Atlas 0-0 Cruz Azul
Arbitration quartet
Central: Cesar Ramos. Assistants: Karen Diaz and Enedina Caudillo. Fourth Official: Oscar Macias.
Atlas wants to surprise again
Atlas after the two-time championship has changed a lot, with the problems they had the previous tournament, the red and black team was looking for new alternatives to continue competing, with a new coach Atlas expected to continue competing and at least qualify, during the tournament, Atlas had complications and the coach was at risk of being fired, but the results were improving, even though they were eliminated from the international tournament, Atlas closed the tournament better and managed to qualify in ninth place, and at this stage they have a lot to win and little to lose, they also have their main rival at the top and in a combination of results, there could be this match in the Liguilla, but first they must beat a complicated rival at home, the goals in the team were not lacking, but in defense was their weak point.
Cruz Azul should not be complacent
Cruz Azul with the arrival of Ferreti managed to get into the Playoffs, their bad start did not allow them to have more points to fight at the top, but now that they are one game away from the Playoffs, if they qualify they would become a very uncomfortable rival for any of the top four, Cruz Azul with the arrival of the new coach took a new way of playing adapting to the squad, this worked in a great way since the team did not play good soccer, the team from the capital city finished the tournament in eighth place with 24 points, seven wins and seven defeats had this team, so it shows that it is not so powerful, since mistakes are constant in this team and that explains its position in the table, the defensive part is where the team suffers the most, also the generation of the team in goals has not been the best, being only with a -1 in goal difference, in these duels you can not leave anything and the players know it, so they will go out looking for goals.
First duel in search of Liguilla
The Liguilla is still waiting for the four remaining teams, the first duel to define the opponent will be Cruz Azul vs Atlas, a great duel that has never happened before in these instances, both had a similar season and only three points were the difference, now they must give their best to have a place in the Liguilla, the match will be one of the most even due to the way both teams play, so they must not make mistakes or it will cost them dearly.