Tottenham vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Premier League 2023 Match

Player to watch from Crystal Palace: Michael Olise

The French 21 year old midfielder is having a really good season for Crystal Palace, so good he is the 4th best assister in the league, with 11 goal contributions. (9 assists and 2 goals) He is 1 assist behind Leandro Torssard, 2 behind Bukayo Saka and 7 behind Kevin De Bruyne. Will he get his magic wand out tomorrow vs Tottenham?

Player to watch from Tottenham: Harry Kane

Despite Tottenham not having a good season, there are certain players who can stand out, and one of them is 29-year-old England forward Harry Kane; So far, he is having a very good season, so good that he is the second best scorer in the league after Erling Haaland. He has 25 goals and 3 assists, he has contributed almost half of all the goals scored by the entire team, all of Tottenham has scored 63 goals. Will the English Killer appear tomorrow?

Last XI from Palace

Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Eberechi Eze, Chieck Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp; Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew, Wilfred Zaha
Last XI from Tottenham

Fraser Foster; Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero; Ivan Perisic, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Pedro Porro; Heung Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski; Harry Kane
Times for the match

These are some of the times for tomorrow's match

Argentina: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 am
Brazil: 11:00 am

Chile: 9:00 am

Colombia: 8:00 am
Ecuador: 8:00 am

USA (ET): 10:00 am

Spain: 4:00 pm

Mexico: 8:00 am

Paraguay: 10:00 am

Peru: 8:00 am

Uruguay: 10:00 am

Venezuela: 9:00 am
 

Crystal Palace come from a good win

 

Roy Hodgson's team is having a decent season, they are in 11th place with 40 points; 10 wins, 10 draws and 14 losses. Last matchday they faced a West Ham that is going through a bad moment, since they are 4 points behind the relegation places with 34 points; 9 wins, 7 draws and 18 losses.

The game started very well, because West Ham scored the first goal at minute 9, at minute 15 Crystal Palace tied it, at minute 20 Palace scored 2-1, at minute 30 3-1, at minute 35 3-2, at 66 everything looked as if Palace were going to win comfortably 4-2, but Danny Ings at minute 72 closed the gap and the score was 4-3. Can Palace beat Tottenham tomorrow?

Tottenham come from a loss

Ryan Mason's Tottenham (Antonio Conte and his assistant Christian Stellini were fired) are having a bad season, as they are currently in 7th place with 54 points; 16 wins, 6 draws and 12 losses, they have not known victory for 4 rounds, when they beat Brighton 2-1 with goals from Harry Kane, Heung Min Son and Lewis Dunk for Brighton.

Last matchday Tottenham faced a Liverpool that is not having one of the best seasons either, since they are in 5th place with 59 points; 17 wins, 8 draws and 9 losses. This match was a show for both teams. Liverpool started by thrashing Tottenham 3-0 in the first 15 minutes, Harry Kane gave them a goal in the 40th minute to give them some hope. In the second half, Tottenham got their act together and scored what would have been an equalizer at minute 93, but on the last play of the match, Diogo Jota gave the reds victory. Can Tottenham know victory tomorrow?

Where will the match be?

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, located in London, England, will be the venue for this duel between Tottenham seeking to reach UEFA Champions League positions and Crystal Palace seeking to stay in the middle of the table. This stadium has a capacity for 62,062 fans, being the third largest stadium in the Premier League.

This stadium does not have much history, since it was remodeled a few years ago. It used to be called White Hart Lane. The stadium was officially inaugurated in 2019, in a Tottenham vs Crystal Palace match, where Tottenham won 2-0 with goals from Heung Min Son and Christian Eriksen.

