Tottenham vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Premier League 2023 Match

Player to watch from Crystal Palace: Michael Olise
Player to watch from Tottenham: Harry Kane
When and where to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live and online?
Last XI from Palace
Last XI from Tottenham
Crystal Palace come from a good win
Roy Hodgson's team is having a decent season, they are in 11th place with 40 points; 10 wins, 10 draws and 14 losses. Last matchday they faced a West Ham that is going through a bad moment, since they are 4 points behind the relegation places with 34 points; 9 wins, 7 draws and 18 losses.
The game started very well, because West Ham scored the first goal at minute 9, at minute 15 Crystal Palace tied it, at minute 20 Palace scored 2-1, at minute 30 3-1, at minute 35 3-2, at 66 everything looked as if Palace were going to win comfortably 4-2, but Danny Ings at minute 72 closed the gap and the score was 4-3. Can Palace beat Tottenham tomorrow?
Tottenham come from a loss
Last matchday Tottenham faced a Liverpool that is not having one of the best seasons either, since they are in 5th place with 59 points; 17 wins, 8 draws and 9 losses. This match was a show for both teams. Liverpool started by thrashing Tottenham 3-0 in the first 15 minutes, Harry Kane gave them a goal in the 40th minute to give them some hope. In the second half, Tottenham got their act together and scored what would have been an equalizer at minute 93, but on the last play of the match, Diogo Jota gave the reds victory. Can Tottenham know victory tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
This stadium does not have much history, since it was remodeled a few years ago. It used to be called White Hart Lane. The stadium was officially inaugurated in 2019, in a Tottenham vs Crystal Palace match, where Tottenham won 2-0 with goals from Heung Min Son and Christian Eriksen.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Live Updates!