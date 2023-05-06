Benfica vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
''We have to play &agra; Benfica. We believe in ourselves and, at this time, we have often shown that the opponent does not matter. Both in international games and in the main games in Portugal, we always try to play our game and always respect the opponent. We have to be prepared for its quality, for its weapons, but what is it? we will be very focused on what we want to do on the pitch and play at the highest level. We also need our players to be at their best individually, to be connected. We need balance, to play attacking football, but we also need to always be organized in defence. – You are great at transitions. It involves many players on offense, but this is not the case. nothing new for us. We have come across these situations many times. We have to make a very complete game in tactical terms, with all the necessary elements. We need to fight a lot, run a lot, win individual duels and second balls and, at the right time, we have to demonstrate quality and have opportunities to score.''
''We had a loss and a draw and there is nothing we can do to change that, which happened a while ago. four or five months. These games had their own history, that's why we didn't win, but for tomorrow we won. [Saturday], this does not have any impact. There are four matches to go before the end of the season, we have four points ahead of FC Porto, six over Braga, and we are playing against the 3rdº ranked in the League. É This is what I look at, the current situation. At this point in time, it makes no sense to look back. It's time to be very focused on the 90 minutes that are there. come. Being here thinking about the past has no impact on what will happen tomorrow. [Saturday]. what will happen from the first to the last minute, in which we have to be the best team. We have to be at the top in terms of quality, that's it. decisive to win the game. What happened already? it doesn't matter.''
''I will not give information about eleven. In my opinion, both players are going through an excellent moment of form. Although it was an own goal for statistical purposes, for me, it was Gonçalo who scored against FC Porto. What has been happening in the last few games with Gonçalo is normal. to have a fantastic season. He scored a lot of goals, but for a young striker who is on the move. For the first time in his career in this position of responsibility as Benfica's top scorer, it is It's normal that you don't score in some games. I appreciate Gonçalo's ability to work. He doesn’t think alone; in the goals. É He's an important player in other tactical aspects, and I look at everything. On the other hand, Petar [Musa] has also been doing very well, almost always leaving the bench. It has had quite an impact over the last few weeks. Evolved in some details compared to the first games. He had a goal disallowed for offside against Estoril and was unlucky to hit the crossbar against Gil Vicente. I hope that tomorrow [Saturday] be ready to score, whether you start off or come off the bench.''
'' of being focused on our 90 minutes, we won't be looking at other games. What is it? decisive in our situation is You won't win our games, if we do you won't be able to win. If there's any interference, we're completely focused. The fact that they play on Monday has to do with the fact that they played yesterday [Thursday] for the Cup, it has no impact.''
''The players have been in a very good mood. I see a lot of quality. É unusual for our team to have so many days to prepare games. They did really well in training. They are refreshed, motivated and full of confidence. É this is my general feeling. I am not going to reveal what I am going to tell you. But I don't just talk to them. before games. I speak throughout the season and we always try to talk about different topics. Our attitude, our goals, everything that surrounds this club. In my opinion, games like this one against Braga need all the accumulated experience. There are ups and downs during the season and we can learn when we won, when we tied and when we lost. Fortunately, we won most of our games. We lost some, but I think that all these experiences will come together in what we are going to present in the field. a process. with a lecture you win a game. It has to do with the Club’s culture, motivation, leadership, and also with the fact that we believe in ourselves, that we believe in the Benfica universe. Then we go on the field and try to make a great game.''
Benfica likely!
How does Benfica arrive?
Speak up, Arthur Jorge!
“The greatest responsibility lies with you. about SL Benfica, which invested and bet on what it is; your ranking today. let's try to be a strong, determined and ambitious SC Braga. Above all, with the ability to look at the game with the aim of adding the three points.”
“We have been working to make a top-notch end-of-season pointe, not just for the season. on an exhibition level but also in terms of results. We have achieved this in recent games. I don’t care much about the evaluation of rivals but we know the path we have to take. We are fine, we are strong and we should expect nothing less than a strong SC Braga in this final stage.”
“Only! that we will achieve the goals we want to achieve at the end of the championship. We have four games ahead of us, with the expectation of evolving and growing, because it’s the way to go. That's how we're going to face this end of the season.”