Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey Final 2023 Match
3:00 AM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Real Madrid vs Osasuna, live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Estadio de la Cartuja. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:55 AM2 hours ago

Player to watch from Osasuna: Chimy Avila

The 29 year old Argentinian striker is having a decent season for Osasuna, he has 7 goals and 2 assists in LaLiga. Osasuna is not a team that scores many goals, in fact, they are the 3rd worse team in goal tally behind Elche, and Cádiz (which are two teams that are fighting to not be relegated) with 29 goals scored and 35 conceded, so he is a big part of the team. Will he appear tomorrow against Real Madrid?

 

2:50 AM2 hours ago

Player to watch from Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior

The 22-year-old Brazilian left winger is once again having a very good season, in LaLiga he is not the team's top scorer, since Benzema has that position with 17 goals, Vinicius has 10 goals, and he also has 9 assists, so he is the second player with most goal participations, behind Benzema who has 20 goal contributions. In addition, in the Copa del Rey Vinicius has scored 3 goals and 2 assists, being the player who contributes the most goals in the competition. Will he appear tomorrow against Osasuna?

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Last XI from Osasuna

Aitor Fernandez; Manuel Sanchez, Jorge Herrado, Unai Garcia, Diego Moreno; Lucas Torro, Pablo Ibanez; Iker Benito, Aimar Oroz, Ruben Garcia; Chimy Avila
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Last XI from Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois; Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Daniel Carvajal; Toni Kroos, Auerlien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos; Rodrygo, Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Times for the match

Some of the times for the match 

Argentina: 5:00 pm 

Bolivia: 4:00 pm 
Brazil: 5:00 pm 

Chile: 3:00 pm 

Colombia: 2:00 pm 
Ecuador: 2:00 pm 

USA (ET): 4:00 pm 

Spain: 10:00 pm 

Mexico: 2:00 pm 

Paraguay: 4:00 pm 

Peru: 2:00 pm 

Uruguay: 4:00 pm 

Venezuela: 3:00 pm

2:30 AM2 hours ago

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna live and online?

The match will be broadcast on ESPN+, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Osasuna come from a loss!

Jagoba Arraste's team is having a very good season, as they are now in 10th place with 44 points; 12 wins, 8 draws and 7 losses. and they are 8 points away from qualifying for the UEFA Europa League.

The interesting thing about Osasuna is that in the last 3 seasons they have been very consistent in the position they remain. Last season they were in 10th place with 47 points, the previous season they were in 11th place with 44 points and the 19/20 season they were in 10th place with 52 points. If they keep adding points, they may even be higher than in past seasons.

Last matchday, Osasuna faced Barcelona, who are in very good form. Barcelona managed to grab out a very close victory thanks to a goal from Jordi Alba at minute 85. Will Osasuna be able to win the Copa del Rey for the first time tomorrow?

2:20 AM2 hours ago

Real Madrid come from a loss!

Carlo Ancelotti's team is having a bad season, compared to other years. Now they are in 3rd place with 68 points; 21 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses, in the last 4 games the merengues have won 2 and lost 2, one of those was last matchday against Real Sociedad 2-0, and they are also 14 points behind first place it is Barcelona.

Real Sociedad's goals came in the 48th minute courtesy of Takefusa Kubo, and Ander Barrenetxea in the 85th minute. Basically this league is already lost for Real Madrid, as Barca have a big point advantage and they can be crowned champions anytime Can Madrid at least be champions of the Copa del Rey tomorrow?

2:15 AM3 hours ago

Where will the match be?

The Estadio de la Cartuja, located in Seville, Spain, will be the venue for this duel between Real Madrid, which seeks to be champion of the Copa del Rey for the 20th time, and Osasuna, which seeks to win its first Copa del Rey and sneak in to European competitions.  This stadium has a capacity for 57,619 fans.

This is a very famous stadium in Spain, as it has hosted many important matches. It hosted a League of Nations match in 2020 between Spain and Germany, where the Spanish team crushed the Germans 6-0, it has hosted 5 Copa del Rey finals, a UEFA Cup final in 2003 between Porto and Celtic, a final in the SuperCopa de España and venue for 4 matches at Euro 2020; 3 games in the group stage and one game in the round of 16.

2:10 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Copa del Rey match: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Real Madrid and Osasuna corresponding to the final of the Copa del Rey 2023. The meeting will take place in Estadio de la Cartuja It will start at 2:00 pm


 

