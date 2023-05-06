Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey Final 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Real Madrid vs Osasuna live score
Player to watch from Osasuna: Chimy Avila
Player to watch from Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior
Last XI from Osasuna
Last XI from Real Madrid
Times for the match
Argentina: 5:00 pm
Bolivia: 4:00 pm
Brazil: 5:00 pm
Chile: 3:00 pm
Colombia: 2:00 pm
Ecuador: 2:00 pm
USA (ET): 4:00 pm
Spain: 10:00 pm
Mexico: 2:00 pm
Paraguay: 4:00 pm
Peru: 2:00 pm
Uruguay: 4:00 pm
Venezuela: 3:00 pm
When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna live and online?
Osasuna come from a loss!
The interesting thing about Osasuna is that in the last 3 seasons they have been very consistent in the position they remain. Last season they were in 10th place with 47 points, the previous season they were in 11th place with 44 points and the 19/20 season they were in 10th place with 52 points. If they keep adding points, they may even be higher than in past seasons.
Last matchday, Osasuna faced Barcelona, who are in very good form. Barcelona managed to grab out a very close victory thanks to a goal from Jordi Alba at minute 85. Will Osasuna be able to win the Copa del Rey for the first time tomorrow?
Real Madrid come from a loss!
Real Sociedad's goals came in the 48th minute courtesy of Takefusa Kubo, and Ander Barrenetxea in the 85th minute. Basically this league is already lost for Real Madrid, as Barca have a big point advantage and they can be crowned champions anytime Can Madrid at least be champions of the Copa del Rey tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
This is a very famous stadium in Spain, as it has hosted many important matches. It hosted a League of Nations match in 2020 between Spain and Germany, where the Spanish team crushed the Germans 6-0, it has hosted 5 Copa del Rey finals, a UEFA Cup final in 2003 between Porto and Celtic, a final in the SuperCopa de España and venue for 4 matches at Euro 2020; 3 games in the group stage and one game in the round of 16.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Copa del Rey match: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Updates!