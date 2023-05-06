Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Liverpool vs Brentford match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Brentford of May 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on NBC Sports App and UNIVERSO NOW.
Spain: 5:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:30 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brentford last line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry, Mads Roerslev, Bryan Mbeumo, and Ivan Toney.
Liverpool last line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Alisson, Joe Gomez, Joël Matip, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago, Naby Keita, Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.
Brentford Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Brentford's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Liverpool. The player Ivan Toney (#17) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 20 goals in 32 games played and he scored a goal last game against West Ham United. He is a player with a lot of experience and who has faced Liverpool multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Mathias Jensen (#8), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has scored 5 goals which makes him the second highest scorer in the team. At just 27 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Lastly, Bryan Mbeumo (#19) the 23-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the team's top assister with 7 assists in 34 games and we could see him score on Saturday as well.
Brentford in the tournament
Brentford had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in tenth position in the general table after 12 games won, 14 drawn and 8 lost, together with 50 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game resulted in a victory against Nottingham Forest, they won 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium and thus secured their twelfth victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Liverpool Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Liverpool's attacking attack and it is likely that any one of them could score or assist in the game against Brentford. The player Mohamed Salah (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 18 goals in 34 games played and he scored once last game against Fulham. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Brentford multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Trent Alexander-Arnold (#66), he plays defense position, during the tournament he has achieved 9 assists which makes him the highest assister on the team. At just 24 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Roberto Firmino (#9) the 31-year-old Brazilian who plays forward. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 9 goals in 23 games and we could see him scoring on Saturday.
Liverpool in the tournament
Liverpool had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in fifth position in the general table after 17 games won, 8 tied and 9 lost, together with 59 points. His goal this year is to finish the tournament in the first 5 places to get his ticket to the Champions League or Europa League. Their last game was on May 3, it resulted in a 1-0 victory against Fulham at Anfield and in doing so they secured their 17th victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Anfield is located in the city of London, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 54,074 spectators and is the home of Liverpool FC in the Premier League. It was inaugurated on September 28, 1884 and before that it was the Everton FC stadium.