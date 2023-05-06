Cremonese vs Spezia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cremonese vs Spezia Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Cremonese vs Spezia match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Cremonese vs Spezia of May 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Last Spezia Calcio lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Bartlomiej Dragowski, Jakub Kiwior, Dimitris Nikolaou, Mattia Caldara, Simone Bastoni, Kevin Agudelo, Mehdi Bourabia, Arkadiusz Reca, Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola and Daniele Verde.
Last Cremonese lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marco Carnesecchi, Jack Hendry, Luka Lochoshvili, Emanuel Aiwu, Charles Pickel, Souahilo Meïté, Cristian Buonaiuto, Giacomo Quagliata, Leonardo Sernicola, David Okereke and Frank Tsadjout.
Spezia Calcio Players to Watch
There are three Spezia Calcio players that we should keep an eye on and that play a very important role in the team. The first is striker M'Bala Nzola (#18), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 13 goals in 26 games played and he scored two goals in the previous game against Udinese. He will be in charge of leading the offense with his experience and ability on the field. Another player is defenseman Simone Bastoni (#20) with 4 assists in 18 games played. He got his fourth assist in the last game against Atalanta, we could see him get his fifth assist on Saturday. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Daniele Verde (#10), he is the second highest scorer with 3 goals in 22 games played and we could see him score on Saturday against Cremonese.
Spezia Calcio in the tournament
Spezia has had a bad start to the season in Serie A, it is at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 33 of the tournament they have a total of 27 points after 5 games won, 12 tied and 16 lost. They are located in the seventeenth position of the general table and if they want to get away from relegation they must win the game. The game on Saturday will be very difficult as they face a good team in the league and they come to this game very motivated. Their last game was on May 3, 2023, they lost 3-2 against Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium and thus got their sixteenth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good Serie A team and because of the experience their players have.
Cremonese Players to Watch
There are three Cremonese players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker David Okereke (#17), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 7 goals in 29 games played and he scored in the previous game against Salernitana. Another player is Cyriel Dessers (#90), he plays in the forward position and at the age of 27 is the team's best assister with 2 assists in 26 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Daniel Ciofani (#9), he is the team's second highest scorer with 6 goals and we could see him score on Saturday.
Cremonese in the tournament
Cremonese has had a bad start to the season in Serie A, it is at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 33 of the tournament they have a total of 21 points after 3 games won, 12 tied and 18 lost. They are located in the nineteenth position of the general table and if they want to steal the eighteenth place from Hellas Verona they must win the match. The game on Saturday will be very difficult as they face a team located in a better place in the general table. Their last game was on May 3, 2023, in a 1-1 draw against AC Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Giovanni Zini is located in the city of Cremona, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 16,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on November 2, 1919 (103 years old) and is currently the home of Unione Sportiva Cremonese of Serie A.