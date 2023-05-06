San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC match for the MLS.
What time is the San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC of May 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 12:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Latest San Jose Earthquakes Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
JT Marcinkowski, Rodrigues, Jonathan Mensah, Paul Marie, Carlos Akapo, Carlos Gruezo, Jamiro Monteiro, Jackson Yueill, Jeremy Ebobisse, Cade Cowell, and Cristian Espinoza.
Latest LAFC Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
John McCarthy, Giorgio Chiellini, Jesús Murillo, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead, Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, José Cifuentes, Carlos Vela, Denis Bouanga and Kwadwo Opoku.
LAFC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to LAFC's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against San Jose Earthquakes. Mexican player Carlos Vela (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the leader of the team, in the tournament in 8 games played he has achieved 3 goals and 4 assists, this makes him the second highest scorer and the highest assister of the team. Midfielder José Cifuentes (#11) is another all-important on-court play dealer, he is the team's third-highest assister in the tournament with 2 assists. Lastly, the 21-year-old forward Denis Bouanga (#22) is the top scorer of the season with 7 goals in 8 games played. He will add a lot to LAFC's attack on set pieces and is also a great defender.
LAFC in the tournament
The Los Angeles team is at the top of the tournament, after 5 games won, 3 tied and 0 lost, they have 18 points in the general table that puts them in third position in the Western Conference. They have had an incredible start to the season, hopefully they can maintain the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their goal this season is to win the two-time championship, to achieve that they must secure first place in the Western Conference and must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on April 22, 2023, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park for their third draw of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
San Jose Earthquakes Players to Watch
The three players are considered key to the offensive attack of the San Jose Earthquakes and will be of the utmost importance for them to win. The first is midfielder Cristian Espinoza (#10), who is the team's top scorer with 6 goals so far in the tournament, he scored in the last game against Real Salt Lake and he doesn't plan to stop. Another player is Cade Cowell (#44), he plays the forward position, has 2 assists in 10 games played and is a key man in case the game closes a lot. Last game against Sporting Kansas City he assisted a goal and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for the San Jose Earthquakes. Finally, Jeremy Ebobisse (#11) with 5 goals is the second highest scorer and is expected to appear a lot in the match.
San Jose Earthquakes in the tournament
The San Jose Earthquakes had a good start to the season in Major League Soccer. Until week 10 of the tournament they have a total of 15 points with 4 games won, 3 tied and 3 lost. They are located in the fifth position in the Western Conference and if they want to steal the fourth position from FC Dallas they will have to win the game. Their last game was on April 29, 2023 in the MLS, they drew 2-2 against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium and thus achieved their third draw in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
Levi's Stadium is located in the city of California, United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 18,000 spectators and is the home of the San Jose Earthquakes. It was inaugurated on March 22, 2015 and cost 60 million dollars.