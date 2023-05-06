Toronto FC vs New England Revolution preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New England Revolution travel north of the border to face Toronto FC at BMO Field.

New England drew 1-1 at Cincinnati last weekend with Ema Boateng canceling out opener to keep the Revolution atop the Eastern Conference.

A 1-0 victory against NYCFC last Saturday, thanks to a goal from debutant C.J. Sapong a minute into the second half, give the Reds an opportunity to win consecutive games for the first time all season.

Bob Bradley's men are unbeaten at home with a 2-0-3 record, but also are joint top of the league with six draws.

Team news

Toronto FC

The Reds have a number of injury issues to deal with as Michael Bradley (lower body), Jonathan Osorio (lower body), and Victor Vazquez (lower body) will all miss out.

Cristian Gutierrez (non-COVID illness) and Raoul Petretta (lower body) are both listed as questionable.

New England Revolution

Promising young winger Dylan Borrero has been lost for the season after the knee injury he suffered last week and he is to undergo surgery to repair the torn ACL.

Henry Kessler (hamstring surgery), Nacho Gil (right leg), Jacob Jackson (left ACL), Maciel (left Achilles), and Tommy McNamara (left leg) are all sidelined.

Giacomo Vrioni (left leg) is listed as questionable after missing the draw with Cincinnati, though manager and sporting director Bruce Arena said the 24-year-old striker trained on Thursday.

Predicted lineups

Toronto FC: Johnson; Laryea, Hedges, Rosted, Petretta; Servania, Coello Camarero, Kaye; Bernardeschi, Sapong, Insigne

New England Revolution: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Jones; Polster, Buck; Wood, Gil, Boateng; Bou

Ones to watch

Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC)

In the absence of Lorenzo Insigne, Bernardeschi has started all ten games, scoring three goals as well as picking up three assists and has 11 goals and six assists in 23 appearances since joining the Reds last summer.

Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Ema Boateng (New England Revolution)

The midfielder, who re-signed with the club in the offseason after having contract declined initially, has been in good form, setting up both goals in a 2-1 victory over Kansas City two weeks ago and scoring in the 1-1 draw against Cincinnati last Saturday.

Previous meetings

The two sides played out an exciting 2-2 draw in this fixture last August as Bernardeschi scored from the penalty spot in the 31st minute to open the scoring.

McNamara hauled New England level five minutes later and Justin Rennicks put the Revolution in front three minutes into the second half.

Domenico Criscito rescued a point for the Reds as he scored with 15 minutes to play.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Matt Cullen as the play-by-play man and Kyndra De St. Aubin as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.