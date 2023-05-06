New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The intense rivalry between the New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union resumes when the two teams clash at Red Bull Arena.

New York salvaged a 1-1 draw against Chicago last Saturday with ex-Philadelphia striker Cory Burke scoring in the 89th minute, but the Red Bulls still sit bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia were off from MLS play last week, but did square off with LAFC in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal with the Black and Gold coming out 3-0 winners to advance to the final.

The Union have enjoyed great success against their bitter rivals in recent years, going unbeaten in their last nine against New York in all competitions.

Team news

New York Red Bulls

Serge Ngoma (hamstring), Luquinhas (adductor), Lewis Morgan (hip), Matt Nocita (hamstring), Steven Sserwadda (knee), Frankie Amaya (ankle), Kyle Duncan (knee) and Dante Vanzeir (suspension) are all out.

Dylan Nealis is questionable as the midfielder is battling a groin issue.

Philadelphia Union

The only injury concern for the defending Eastern Conference champions is the status of stalwart defender Jose Martinez, who is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Reyes, S. Nealis, Tolkin; D. Nealis, Edelman, Casseres, Harper, Fernandez; Burke, Manoel

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn, Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre

Ones to watch

Cory Burke (New York Red Bulls)

The ex-Philadelphia striker will face his former club for the first time since signing with New York on a free transfer in the offseason. His change of pace and ability to play as a true striker is a welcome addition to the lineup.

Mikael Uhre (Philadelphia Union)

He has five goals and his growth and ability to form a solid partnership with Julian Carranza is good to see, but those five goals have come in two games, so becoming a more consistent goal threat will make him an even more dangerous option in attack.

Previous meetings

Last September, Philadelphia emerged from this fixture with a 2-0 victory.

Uhre opened the scoring three minutes after halftime, beating Carlos Coronel into the bottom left corner with a right-footed shot from a pass by Jack McGlynn.

The Union doubled their advantage in the 74th minute, Julian Carranza winning the ball in the midfield, sending in a through ball to Daniel Gazdag in the box and he slid in a left-footed shot.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with former MSG and Red Bulls play-by-play man Steve Cangialosi returning to that role and ex-Premier League defender Danny Higginbotham serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.