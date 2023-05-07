LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids of May 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Brazil: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Chile: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Colombia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Spain: 4:30 AM on Apple TV
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Last games Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids
The Colorado Rapids have the advantage in the most recent five meetings with a record of two wins to two draws and just one loss.
Los Angeles Galaxy 4-1 Colorado Rapids, 2022 MLS season
Colorado Rapids 2-0 Los Angeles Galaxy, 2022 MLS season
Colorado Rapids 1-1 Los Angeles Galaxy, 2021 MLS season
Los Angeles Galaxy 1-2 Colorado Rapids, 2021 MLS season
Colorado Rapids 1-1 Los Angeles Galaxy, Mobile Mini Sun Cup 2021
Key Player Colorado Rapids
They are coming off a valuable point at Vancouver Whitecaps, largely due to the performance of goalkeeper William Yarbrough, who continues to be one of the team's most outstanding players, especially at the beginning of the season.
Key player LA Galaxy
He has recovered from the injury he had at the beginning of the season and Mexican Javier Hernandez has gotten into rhythm, he has already scored one goal in the season and will look to continue in the same vein, with the desire to also be called again to the Mexican National Team.
Last lineup Colorado Rapids
22 William Yarbrough, 5 Andreas Maxso, 4 Danny Wilson, 6 Lalas Abubakar, 20 Connor Ronan, 8 Max, 33 Steven Beitashour, 2 Keegan Rosenberry, 12 Michael Barrios, 28 Sam Nicholson, 11 Diego Rubio.
Last lineup LA Galaxy
33 Jonathan Klinsmann 22 Martin Caceres, 24 Jalen Neal, 3 Julian Aude, 2 Calegari, 5 Gaston Brugman, 8 Marky Delgado, 10 Douglas Costa, 11 Tyler Boyd, 9 Dejan Joveljic, 14 Javier Hernandez.
Colorado Rapids: Climbing the standings
With only one win in 10 games, if the Colorado Rapids want to think about climbing up the standings, this could be the game where they could make it three wins out of three, however, they will have to improve offensively, where they have only scored 6 goals, making them one of the worst attacks in the championship.
LA Galaxy: winning at home
The LA Galaxy have had a campaign to forget and it is worth remembering that their only victory was 15 days ago when they defeated FC Austin at home, so they will try to go back to that game and get back to three points to leave the bottom of the general table.
The Kick-off
The LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:30 pm ET.
