LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023
10:00 AM2 hours ago

9:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids match for MLS 2023?

This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids of May 6th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 PM on Apple TV

Bolivia: 10:30 PM on Apple TV

Brazil: 11:30 PM on Apple TV

Chile: 11:30 PM on Apple TV

Costa Rica: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Colombia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Ecuador: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

United States (ET): 10:30 PM on Apple TV

Spain: 4:30 AM on Apple TV

Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Paraguay: 11:30 PM on Apple TV

Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Uruguay: 11:30 PM on Apple TV

9:50 AM2 hours ago

Last games Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids

The Colorado Rapids have the advantage in the most recent five meetings with a record of two wins to two draws and just one loss.

Los Angeles Galaxy 4-1 Colorado Rapids, 2022 MLS season

Colorado Rapids 2-0 Los Angeles Galaxy, 2022 MLS season

Colorado Rapids 1-1 Los Angeles Galaxy, 2021 MLS season

Los Angeles Galaxy 1-2 Colorado Rapids, 2021 MLS season

Colorado Rapids 1-1 Los Angeles Galaxy, Mobile Mini Sun Cup 2021

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Colorado Rapids

They are coming off a valuable point at Vancouver Whitecaps, largely due to the performance of goalkeeper William Yarbrough, who continues to be one of the team's most outstanding players, especially at the beginning of the season.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player LA Galaxy

He has recovered from the injury he had at the beginning of the season and Mexican Javier Hernandez has gotten into rhythm, he has already scored one goal in the season and will look to continue in the same vein, with the desire to also be called again to the Mexican National Team.
Foto: Milenio
9:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Colorado Rapids

22 William Yarbrough, 5 Andreas Maxso, 4 Danny Wilson, 6 Lalas Abubakar, 20 Connor Ronan, 8 Max, 33 Steven Beitashour, 2 Keegan Rosenberry, 12 Michael Barrios, 28 Sam Nicholson, 11 Diego Rubio.
9:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup LA Galaxy

33 Jonathan Klinsmann 22 Martin Caceres, 24 Jalen Neal, 3 Julian Aude, 2 Calegari, 5 Gaston Brugman, 8 Marky Delgado, 10 Douglas Costa, 11 Tyler Boyd, 9 Dejan Joveljic, 14 Javier Hernandez.
9:25 AM2 hours ago

Colorado Rapids: Climbing the standings

With only one win in 10 games, if the Colorado Rapids want to think about climbing up the standings, this could be the game where they could make it three wins out of three, however, they will have to improve offensively, where they have only scored 6 goals, making them one of the worst attacks in the championship.
9:20 AM2 hours ago

LA Galaxy: winning at home

The LA Galaxy have had a campaign to forget and it is worth remembering that their only victory was 15 days ago when they defeated FC Austin at home, so they will try to go back to that game and get back to three points to leave the bottom of the general table.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:30 pm ET.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
