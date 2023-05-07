Troyes vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Troyes vs PSG live scores here. Everything you need to know about this Ligue 1 matchday 34 match is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Stade l'Aube, home of Troyes. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
How to watch Troyes vs PSG Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Troyes vs PSG live on TV, your options are: beIN Sports and TV5 Monde
If you want to directly stream it: beIN Sports app
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Troyes vs PSG match for Ligue 1 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the match Troyes vs PSG on May 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hours
Bolivia: 14:45 hours
Brazil: 14:45 hours
Chile: 14:45hours
Colombia: 12:45 hours
Ecuador: 12:45 hours
United States: 14:45 hours PT and 16:45 hours ET
Mexico: 12:45 hours
Paraguay: 14:45 hours
Peru: 11:45 hours
Uruguay: 15:45 hours
Venezuela: 14:45hrs.
Last lineup PSG
Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Ramos, Danilo Pereira; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat; Carlos Soler; Messi, Mbappé
Last lineup Troyes
Gauthier Gallon; Abdu Conte, Yoann Salmier, Erik Palmer-Brown, Jackson Porozo, Thierno Baldé; Wilson Odobert, Xavier Chavalerin, Romenique Kouame, Rony Lopes; Mama Balde
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Troyes vs PSG will be Ruddy Buquet; Guillaume Debart, first line; Gwenaël Pasqualotti, second line; Guillaume Paradis, the fourth assistant.
How does PSG arrive?
On the other hand, the Parisian team led by Christophe Galtier is the current leader of Ligue 1, but nothing is confirmed yet as behind them is Lens with three points ahead with a game in hand (which is this one). Despite the rumors of Messi's departure, the trouble they had with Lionel after his unannounced departure to Arabia, PSG is a tough team and will be looking to take the win from Troyes to stay on top of Ligue 1 as it is the only championship they can aspire to after being eliminated in Champions League and Coupe de France. In their most recent match, Paris Saint Germain took a painful home defeat with a comeback against Lens, which ended 1-3 in favor of the visitors. They are currently in first place with 75 points from 24 wins, 3 draws and 6 defeats.
How does Troyes arrive?
The team from Troyes is in serious trouble in Ligue 1, as they are in the relegation zone and need the three points to climb up the table and get out of the relegation zone. However, the task is difficult as they will face the absolute leader of the French league and, although they are 10 points away from being able to get out of the bottom of the table, they must take advantage of the locality and these remaining matches to continue adding points especially now since so far this year, they have not achieved any triumph. In their most recent match, Troyes, led by Patrick Kisnorbo, lost at home by the minimum against Nice. They currently sit in 18th place with 22 points from 4 wins, 10 draws and 19 defeats.
Matchday 34 of Ligue 1
We continue with the activity in all league tournaments the world and in its final stretch. This weekend, we will have a very attractive match in the 34th round of the French Ligue 1, one of the most attractive soccer competitions in the world. The stadium of l'Aube will witness this clash of Troyes against PSG. Both teams will want to continue adding during this season so they will seek to do so with a victory and thus continue climbing positions in this competition. Will the home side or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium l'Aube
The match Troyes - PSG will be played at the Stade de l'Aube, in the city of Troyes, France. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (CDMX).
