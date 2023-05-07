Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Live Score Here
Speak up, Edin Terzic!
“Lots of little things, be it lateral block, counterattack, kick or kick. of departure, kick. goal, there are always news.” Observing the opponent, Terzic saw not only It's a talented team, but also physically strong. “They are very big and have many sprinters in their ranks. Allied to the good ideas of the coach, it is a good idea. "It's always a dangerous combination for the opponent", said the BVB coach about Nico Kovac's team, which in the first half of the season was still 2nd: ; is the seventh in the table. "We are warned, not only This is true from the first hand, but also when we see its current form. However, we are confident and we know that there is a future. more pleasant tasks for Wolfsburg than coming here for Dortmund”.
"We know we can win all the remaining games, but only if we play our best. This is the task for the next few weeks", says Terzic. “There is a huge desire, not only to do this. in the region, not only among the fans, but also among ourselves. Despite all the setbacks, we still have our goal within reach. to do everything we can to influence the things that are in our hands.” .
Likely Borussia Dortmund!
How does Borussia Dortmund arrive?
Speak up, Niko Kovac!
“I am looking forward to having Micky back, especially as we are a down-and-out halfback with Maxence Lacroix out. He will bring back a stabilizing presence that can help us both on and off the ball. we're in possession. We can play with three or four in defense and we'll see where we go.”
“Dortmund were the better team in the second half of the season, collected more points and won virtually every home game. With the crowd behind them, they are a real powerhouse at home . They have a coach who has put the team back on track. They have a mix of youth and experience, are very confident on the ball, manage to dominate possession and It will also turn defense into offense in the blink of an eye. This all makes it very difficult for the opposition, but hopefully we can counter with some of our own stuff and take our chances when they come. ”
“ It is very difficult to get a win in Dortmund, and not just for VfL. However, in the first half of the season, we managed to interrupt the run that BVB had enjoyed in Wolfsburg because we got an early lead , we defended well and kept our focus. We're going to have to be brave on Sunday, because if you're the only one, we're going to have to be brave. only to avoid confrontation, he will soon end up under pressure. We will have to work hard.”