Napoli vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

Napoli vs Fiorentina Italian Serie A match
What time is the Napoli vs Fiorentina match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Fiorentina of May 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 5:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:00 AM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Fiorentina last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Pietro Terracciano, Igor Julio, Nikola Milenkovic, Cristiano Biraghi, Dodô, Antonín Barák, Rolando Mandragora, Sofyan Amrabat, Cristian Kouame, Riccardo Saponara and Nicolás González.
Napoli last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alex Meret, Kim Min-Jae, Amir Rrahmani, Mathías Olivera, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Fiorentina players to watch
There are three Fiorentina players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Arthur Cabral (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 7 goals in 27 games played and he scored in the last game against Cremonese. Another player is Jonathan Ikoné (#11), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 24 is the team's best assister with 4 assists in 29 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on Serbian striker Luka Jovic (#7), he is the team's third highest scorer this season with 4 goals and we could see him score on Sunday against Napoli.
Fiorentina in the tournament
Fiorentina has had a great start to the season in Serie A, they are in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 33 of the tournament they have a total of 46 points after 12 games won, 10 tied and 11 lost. They are located in the eighth position of the general table and if they want to steal seventh place from Atalanta they must win the game. Sunday's game will be very difficult as Napoli is a good team and Fiorentina will play away. Their last game was on May 3, 2023, they drew 3-3 against Salernitana at Arechi and thus achieved their tenth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good Serie A team and because of the experience their players have.
Napoli Players to Watch
There are three Napoli players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Victor Osimhen (#9), he is the team's top scorer in Serie A with 22 goals in 27 games played and he scored in the last game against Udinese. Another player is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (#77), he plays in the forward position and at the age of 22 is the team's highest assister in the Italian league with 10 assists in 29 games. He has also managed to score 12 goals so we could see him scoring on Sunday. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Hirving Lozano (#11), he is the team's fourth highest scorer with three goals in just 24 games played in Serie A. He has been a great player who brings change to the team whenever he is on the field.
Napoli in the tournament
The Naples soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the first position of the general table with 25 games won, 5 tied and 3 lost, getting 80 points . Napoli seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and protect their leadership to be the tournament champions. Their last game was on May 4, 2023, ending in a 1-1 draw against Udinese at the Dacia Arena and thus clinching the championship. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is located in the city of Naples, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 55,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on December 6, 1959, it is currently the home of Napoli in Serie A and underwent a remodeling in 1990.