West Ham vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow West Ham vs Manchester United live from the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for West Ham vs Manchester United live for matchday 35 of the 2022-2023 Premier League, as well as the most recent information coming from the London Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch West Ham vs Manchester United online and live in the Premier League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the West Ham vs Manchester United match in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 15 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 14 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 19 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 12 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 15 hours in Star+
Peru: 13 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 15 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 14 hours on Star+
Argentina: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 15 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 14 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 19 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 12 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 15 hours in Star+
Peru: 13 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 15 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 14 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Michail Antonio, a must see player!
The West Ham forward is going through a great moment with his team, being one of the most promising players within the Jamaican team and his team. During last season he played 47 games, where he contributed 13 goals and 11 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help West Ham get among the great English powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Michail will seek to take advantage of this tournament to fight to be the team's top reference and to be one of the pillars on offense. At the moment, he marches with 2 goals and 1 assist in 6 games played.
How does West Ham get here?
The Hammers started the 2022-2023 Premier League season with the best intentions of fighting for ticket spots for international tournaments. Those from the capital finished last season in seventh place with 56 points, after 16 wins, 8 draws and 14 losses. With this, the team qualified for the UEFA Conference League Playoffs round, in this round, the English left Viborg of Denmark out by an aggregate score of 6 to 1. With this victory the team got their ticket to the Phase of Groups and there they fell into Group B together with Anderlecht, FCSB and Silkeborg. Some interesting names in this group are Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornlas, Lucas Paqueta and Manuel Lanzini, these are players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. West Ham did not start the Premier in a good way and is located in fifteenth place with 34 units after 33 dates.
Marcus Rashford, a must see player!
The Manchester United winger is one of the team's most important figures, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to return to being among the British elite, he may have many more minutes to show their quality and help the team fight for one of the places in UEFA competitions for next year. During last season he played 32 games, where he got 5 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 11 goals and 4 assists in 22 games played.
How does Man U arrive?
Manchester United comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the Premier League, the team is in fourth position, 11 points behind leader Arsenal with 32 units, after 10 victories, 2 draws and 4 losses. United started the season in a good way but fell into a difficult streak, however, now they march with 5 consecutive victories in their last games, making the team start to climb positions trying to get into the fight for the title. Those directed by Erik ten Hag arrive this season with new additions, being those of Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Antony, the most outstanding. Undoubtedly United is not one of the candidates to win the Premier League, but the most important mission is to return to the UEFA Champions League and fight to be among the top 5 in their league. For now the team is in the Europa League where they will face Barcelona for a place in the Round of 16, trying to win this UEFA title.
Where's the game?
The London Stadium located in the city of London will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has a capacity for 80,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the West Ham vs Manchester United match, corresponding to day 35 of the Premier League 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium, at 2 o'clock.