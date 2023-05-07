Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Newcastle vs Arsenal live from the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Newcastle vs Arsenal live corresponding to Date 35 of the 2022-2023 Premier League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from St. James Park. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal online and live in the Premier League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Newcastle vs Arsenal match in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 11:30 a.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 4:30 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 9:30 a.m. on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Gabriel Jesus, a must see player!
The Arsenal striker is one of the great references of this club, he has achieved good development within the London club and has become the top figure in the team's offense. Saka seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Arsenal in attack and take his team to the top of the elite. This is one of the promises of the English team and his offensive contribution is vital for Arsenal's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 43 games where he got 7 assists and 12 goals. The Brazilian has already made his debut for the team and has even scored 10 goals and 8 assists in 31 games this season so far.
How does Arsenal arrive?
Arsenal continues with its football preparation process for the 2022-2023 Premier League season. The English are part of the top 5 teams in the Premier and will seek to fight for the title of the Premier and go as far as possible in all their competitions. The Gunner team will participate in the Premier, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Gabriel Jesús, Martin Odegaard, Héctor Bellerin and Bernd Leno, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. The Londoners come to this duel looking for the 3 points to continue in the fight for the leadership of the Premier League. At the moment they are in first place with 54 units, after 17 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses.
Miguel Almiron, a must see player!
The Newcastle striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for the championship, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team to another Premier League title next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 8 goals and 1 assist in 16 games played.
How does Newcastle get here?
Newcastle comes to this duel with the aim of keeping the team fighting at the top of the Premier League, the team is in third position, 7 points behind leader Arsenal with 30 units, after 8 wins, 6 draws and 1 loss. Newcastle started the season as one of the teams to watch for this campaign due to the great investment in reinforcements. Those directed by Eddie Howe come to this season with new additions, being those of Alexander Isak, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Nick Pope, the most outstanding. The Magpies come into this game after knocking out Crystal Palace on penalties and Tranmere Rovers by a score of 2-1. Newcastle are the heavy favorites to continue advancing within the EFL Cup and are expected to take the win.
Where's the game?
The St. James Park located in the city of Newcastle will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 Premier League. This stadium has a capacity for 52,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1880.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Newcastle vs Arsenal match, corresponding to Date 35 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. The meeting will take place at St. James Park, at 11:30 o'clock.