Rangers vs Aberdeen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Rangers vs Aberdeen Live Score Here
Speak up, Ianis Hagi!
“ Is there a lot of time to train because you have a lot of time to train? Do you play every three or four days and need to turn in when you're ready? in the field. Is it complicated, where do you go? you need to fight and find minutes. I have been in constant communication with the trainer and at the same time you have been there. You want to win. I have been trying to get through this and push myself to the end. the edge to where I want to be.
“I have been building up my minutes, but I seem to be enjoying my football more and more. It's a shame because the season ends so quickly, but with these last five games, and the two with the national team, I hope I can make the most of it.”
“My relationship with the manager is strong. It's really good. He knows what kind of player I am and what I can bring to the football club. I know I've been here for years. It's been three and a half years, but I've been injured for three years. It's a year and I know what I can bring to this team. I bring goals, assists, and even though I don't always bring numbers, I bring creativity. My greatest quality is my talent. my vision and knowledge on the football field. I need to recover physically, but I haven't lost my qualities.
“Will it be? It's a great opportunity for players like me coming back from major injuries. This is an opportunity to see where we stand. only If you want to win the shirt, that's not the way to go. This is new for the players here and even the youngest ones, those who came in January feel it in their own skin. We need to take advantage of these five games and finish strong”.
Probable Ranger!
How do Rangers arrive?
Speak up, Barry Robson!
Yes, I'm looking forward to it. I have quite a few memories over the years as a player there. My biggest goal as a player, as a person or as a manager is to build a team. without fear. and enjoy, enjoy the melting pot of the atmosphere. Are you a young player and are you? – Where are you? What do you want to play, in the big arenas. The arena where the pressure is. Where is it? hostile, where they will come after you; That's what the game is. you need to be as a player, your mentality as a player. Don't be afraid. You can face better players in whatever league you're in, but you have to try and embrace that. Myself, when I've played on different teams, facing big teams, we always enjoy it and keep fighting. my message, clear to the players, be brave,''
“I think finishing as high as possible is good. most importantly, we need to try to do this. But it is not possible. It’s easy. We’ll be up against other teams that are trying to fight for the same spots. All of them will believe that they can finish as high as possible, but it’s not the case. It’s something I’m bouncing off to gamers right now. I'm telling the players we have a big game coming up this weekend, let's stick with it and see, see what we can do.''
“I know I am a little biased, but they are the best on the market for me. They have been phenomenal since I have been here, at home and away from home in all different places. It’s nice for gamers. At Ibrox, we have a small group of fans, as I told the players when you first joined. When you leave in Ibrox, or wherever it is, keep your chest open and give it a try. do your best to win a football match.''