Rangers vs Aberdeen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

Rangers vs Aberdeen: Scottish Premiership Match
Photo: Disclosure/Rangers

Speak up, Ianis Hagi!

“ACL injuries are no joke. They are really difficult.   You go through so many emotions and when you come back most of the players are happy. at the height of the season. I basically started from scratch and that's it. the beginning of my pre-season.''

“ Is there a lot of time to train because you have a lot of time to train? Do you play every three or four days and need to turn in when you're ready? in the field.  Is it complicated, where do you go? you need to fight and find minutes. I have been in constant communication with the trainer and at the same time you have been there. You want to win. I have been trying to get through this and push myself to the end. the edge to where I want to be.

“I have been building up my minutes, but I seem to be enjoying my football more and more.  It's a shame because the season ends so quickly, but with these last five games, and the two with the national team, I hope I can make the most of it.”

 “My relationship with the manager is strong. It's really good. He knows what kind of player I am and what I can bring to the football club. I know I've been here for years. It's been three and a half years, but I've been injured for three years. It's a year and I know what I can bring to this team. I bring goals, assists, and even though I don't always bring numbers, I bring creativity. My greatest quality is my talent. my vision and knowledge on the football field. I need to recover physically, but I haven't lost my qualities.

“Will it be? It's a great opportunity for players like me coming back from major injuries.  This is an opportunity to see where we stand.  only If you want to win the shirt, that's not the way to go. This is new for the players here and even the youngest ones, those who came in January feel it in their own skin. We need to take advantage of these five games and finish strong”.

Probable Ranger!

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Raskin, Cantwell, Tilman, Kent; Morelos.
How do Rangers arrive?

The Rangers arrive for the match in second place with 79 points, 13 behind the leader Celtic. To keep dreaming of the title, you'll need to win every game and cheer against your rival.
Speak up, Barry Robson!

“Yes, it is. Is it important, but you? You can lose football games, any team can. It was a good phase, the players have been excellent.  It is a credit to them how hard they work for each other. They have a good bond.  It's a very tough game over the weekend, we know it's tough. It's a very difficult game to play against a very good Rangers.  As I said before, they are still a very, very difficult team to play against there. We know that and we understand that. We need to be focused in all departments to try and get a result.”

Yes, I'm looking forward to it. I have quite a few memories over the years as a player there. My biggest goal as a player, as a person or as a manager is to build a team.   without fear.  and enjoy, enjoy the melting pot of the atmosphere.    Are you a young player and are you? – Where are you? What do you want to play, in the big arenas. The arena where the pressure is. Where is it? hostile, where they will come after you;   That's what the game is.      you need to be as a player, your mentality as a player. Don't be afraid.  You can face better players in whatever league you're in, but you have to try and embrace that. Myself, when I've played on different teams, facing big teams, we always enjoy it and keep fighting.  my message, clear to the players, be brave,''

“I think finishing as high as possible is good. most importantly, we need to try to do this. But it is not possible. It’s easy. We’ll be up against other teams that are trying to fight for the same spots. All of them will believe that they can finish as high as possible, but it’s not the case. It’s something I’m bouncing off to gamers right now.  I'm telling the players we have a big game coming up this weekend, let's stick with it and see, see what we can do.''

“I know I am a little biased, but they are the best on the market for me. They have been phenomenal since I have been here, at home and away from home in all different places.   It’s nice for gamers. At Ibrox, we have a small group of fans, as I told the players when you first joined. When you leave in Ibrox, or wherever it is, keep your chest open and give it a try. do your best to win a football match.''

Aberdeen likely!

Roos; Polock, MacDonald, Scales; Ramadani, Clarkson, McCrorie, Hayes, Duncan; Miovski, Luis Henrique.
How does Aberdeen arrive?

 Aberdeen arrives for the clash with seven straight wins and packed. The team has 53 points and occupies third place in the competition, behind Celtic and Rangers.
Scottish Premiership

  the first round of the final phase of the competition.
The game will be played at Ibrox Stadium

The Rangers vs Aberdeen game will be played at Ibrox Stadium, with a capacity of 50,817 people.
Welcome to coverage of the Scottish Premiership: Rangers vs Aberdeen

We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live.
