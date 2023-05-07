Atalanta vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Atalanta players called up for the match

Boga Jérémie (10)

Demiral Merih (28)

de Roon Marten (15)

Djimsiti Berat (19)

Éderson (13)

Koopmeiners Teun (7)

Mæhle Joakim (3)

Muriel Luis (9)

Musso Juan (1)

Okoli Caleb (5)

Palestra Marco (46)

Pašalić Mario (88)

Rossi Francesco (31)

Scalvini Giorgio (42)

Soppy Brandon (93)

Sportiello Marco (57)

Toloi Rafael (2)

Zapata Duván (91)

Zappacosta Davide (77)


 

Possible Atalanta!

Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti e Giorgio Scalvini; Davide Zappacosta, Marten De Roon, Teun Koopmeiners e Joakim Maehle; Mario Pasalic; Luis Fernando Muriel e Duván Zapata.
How do you get to Atalanta?

A Atalanta arrives for the confrontation with three consecutive victories, jumping to 58 points, but continuing in the 6th position; placement. The team desperately needs the win, after Inter and Milan's triumphs in the round.
Speak up, Massimiliano Allegri!


“We know the importance of the confrontation with Atalanta, which is on the rise. undefeated for years they have six games against Juve. In addition, they are coming off three victories. They are a physical side and at home they are strong. At the moment, they are in after a dip in form and are fighting for a spot in the top four.''


"Between today and tomorrow?   direct confrontations, so tomorrow; à In the evening we will know more about what it's all about. This is required to qualify for the Champions League.   score enough points to finish in the top four. At the moment, 73 points guarantee qualification for the Champions League.''


“I haven’t decided anything about the attack yet. [Moise] Kean came back after a month away. [Arek] Milik and [Dušan] Vlahović are fine.  Who enters the field from the kick? initial or bank is required. equally decisive.



“Paul Pogba played a solid 20 minutes final the other day. Unfortunately this has been a tough season for him but we have come to this point and I have to try to get the best out of him in the remaining games .



“ It is a privilege for the club to have players called up for the U-20 World Cup. [Matias] Soulé You will be leaving after the game in Cremona because it's close. He is very interested and wants to get involved right away, while [Samuel] Iling will be staying with us. At the moment there have been no requests for [Fabio] Miretti."


"We need to take one small step at a time. First let's think about tomorrow. and we will see how we are positioned in the rankings. Then let's dive into the Europa League.



"Our sole focus is finish in the top four and do well in the Europa League. We need everyone working on all cylinders, those who play one minute and those who play 90. It's a very important 30 days that lead us to the end of the season."




Probable Juventus!

Szczesny; Bremer, Leonardo Bonucci e Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Miretti e Kostic; Di Maria; Dusan Vlahovic.
How do you get to Juventus?

A Juventus arrives for the confrontation with a victory in the last duel, where it reached 63 points in the classification, being in the 4th place in the ranking. placement, being the first team within the G-4, after Inter's victory over Roma.
ATALANTA!

The game will be played at Gewiss Stadium

The Atalanta vs Juventus game will be played at Gewiss Stadium, with a capacity of 21.300 people.
