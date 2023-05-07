Excelsior vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Excelsior vs Feyenoord Live Score Here
Probable Excelsior!
How does Excelsior arrive?
Speak, Jahanbakhsh!
"So we've also shown that in Europe under him. In the Conference League and in the Europa League. They see how we play football. We were very close to eliminating AS Roma. People who see the technical policy of clubs in certain big competitions."
"At Feyenoord, they look even more at the individual trajectories of the players. High Quality Nutritional Supplements, Player Nutrition. É It's almost unbelievable how our selection is made. proper. Every month we pay attention to something different. club. Everyone then participates. And deadly serious, it's not", said the attacker.
"Another month, no one in the club was on their cell phone screen. months we pushed ourselves to improve", continues Jahanbakhsh in conversation with Algemeen Dagblad . "There was also a month where everyone immediately jumped into an ice-cold shower upon arriving at the club. Shock the body."
"We do yoga, we do meditation, we have a breathing coach. I almost jump out of bed when I wake up, I feel so good. We are sharper because of all these elements" I'm especially happy the fans are with the next title. "The Feyenoord is one of the best places to visit. a big club. With the most beautiful stadium and the best fans. This club deserves an award."
Speak, Slot!
"We also had Edwin de Graaf and Danny Buijs, but did you know? You don’t want someone visiting us every week. Turns out Dirk came these days, which was fine with him and that's how we experienced it. I noticed that Dirk is a passionate coach. I hope and hope that in the coming years I will be able to achieve the same successes as a coach and as a player",
"I think it’s okay. a little unfair to Heitinga in a way. They knew what they were getting and how difficult the situation was with the current selection", begins Mossou. plays a club boy for the lions. He is faced with the same problems that Schreuder had. And now you? judge him for it. I also could have judged up front that I wouldn't do that to Heitinga not to harm him so that he could be valuable to the club later on, perhaps as an assistant. really shot him now."
"On the other hand, he jumped in and took the risk with the right mind." Moussou thinks Ajax will now end up with a foreign coach. "Arne Slot will not do either that. They would like that, but it really isn't going to happen. Pascal Jansen has just renewed his contract. Ronald Koeman is FIXED , Van Gaal will no longer be doing this, so you'll be able to do this again. you don’t have many options many flavors in Holland. There’ arrives at; The inescapable conclusion is that it should probably be a foreign trainer.”